Get to know your PGA Pros - John and Mackenzie Wright - PGA of Australia

We chatted with father/son PGA Professional duo John (Maroochy River Golf Club) and Mackenzie Wright (Sunshine Coast Golf Centre). Together, they shared their reflections on working in golf, visions for the future of the game and even a birthday to remember.

What is one piece of advice you would offer to a new PGA Professional?

JOHN WRIGHT: Make a big effort to develop your communication skills; that will really take you places. It’s important that we stop and check in with members at golf clubs about how their golf is going – a short chat can mean the world! No one is ever above anyone else or the game.

MACKENZIE WRIGHT: Have a plan. It’s important that you write down where you want to get to and what you need to do to get there. I think that’s crucial in whatever aspect of the golf industry we are working and the more disciplined you can be, the more likely you are to see positive results.

What barriers do we need to break down to get more people into the game?

JW: The game has moved forward rapidly in the past decade and we have a great opportunity to attract the friends of “COVID golfers”. There has been a massive jump in membership and participation and we can really make the most of that.

MW: I think the time it takes to play a full 18 holes can be hard for people balancing work and family commitments. I think incorporating things like more par 3 courses and shorter holes for new golfers will help to attract more players.

What is the best part about your job?

JW: As a full-time teaching professional now, I enjoy turning up to work knowing that I have the opportunity to change someone’s day for the better. I love the client feedback when things are going well or when someone has a career best score. I’m very proud to be a PGA Member; it’s a privileged position.

MW: As a coach, I love the challenge of problem solving. Helping people learn the game and watching them improve and enjoy it is immensely satisfying. I’ve also appreciated the time I have had learning from other PGA Professionals and hearing about their experiences.

What’s the most memorable golf experience you have had with each other?

JW: No doubt that would be taking Mackenzie and his older brother Jack to Barnbougle Dunes for his 21st birthday. Mackenzie shot 69 to beat us – you might say he was destined to win that day!

MW: When dad surprised my brother and me with a trip to Barnbougle for my 21st birthday. That’s one I’ll always remember! Any time we are on the course together is memorable and there’s always a healthy dose of rivalry.