Get to know a PGA Pro - Joanne Bannerman - PGA of Australia

2020 PGA National Club Professional of the Year, Joanne Bannerman gives so much to the game every day. Dedicated to helping every golfer enjoy the game, she is passionate about ensuring an enjoyable experience at Cumberland Country Golf Club.

We chatted with Joanne, to get her thoughts on the various aspects of being a PGA Professional and even a chance encounter with Bob Vokey…

What’s one piece of advice you would offer to a new PGA Professional?

“The advice I would give to a new PGA Pro is to keep on studying to improve your knowledge. Try and keep ahead of current trends as our game is always evolving. Be proud to be a PGA Professional and become the expert in your passion whether it be club fitting, coaching or club management there are so many options now you are a qualified PGA Member.”

What barriers do we still need to break down to attract new players?

“A lot of young golfers started playing the game during Covid and I believe we need to keep it a FUN environment. Golf was always thought of as an old person’s game as there were a lot of rules and regulations. If we can keep it fun, we will keep attracting new players to the game.”

What have you learnt most recently about the game?

“I spend a lot of time coaching golfers to play better golf by utilising all the latest technology but the most recent thing I am now focused on learning is controlling your mind on the golf course. I am currently doing a Flow Code Master Coach Course to help students transfer what they have learnt in the tech centre onto the golf course.”

What is the best part about your job?

“The best part of my job is chatting to the members & visitors at Cumberland, helping them improve their golf game and giving them a good experience when they are at our facility. I have met so many new people along my journey and I am fortunate to work at great club with an awesome team throughout our whole facility.”

What is the most memorable golfing experience you have had?

“The most memorable experience I have had was meeting Bob Vokey at a PGA Conference in 2019; I was lucky enough to sit on his table at a Titleist dinner and we chatted for hours. Then in 2020, I was awarded the National Club Pro of the year award which was such an honour and Bob Vokey was kind enough to send a video congratulating me on my achievement.”

