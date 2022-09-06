Get to know a PGA Pro - James Single - PGA of Australia

We chatted with James Single, PGA Professional since 2011 and Head Professional at Port Macquarie Golf Club in New South Wales, to get his reflections on a career in the sport he loves.

What have you learnt about the game recently that sticks out for you?

“Just how underestimated the social side of the game is. The connections that players make while on the course is vital to growing memberships and facilities should do what they can to encourage social events in conjunction with the game.”

Having been involved in the game for a long time, what is your most memorable golfing experience?

“Mixing with PGA Touring Professionals Gavin Coles and Peter O’Malley as a junior in Bathurst was a very exciting experience and I thoroughly enjoyed watching them do what they do on the course and it is something that I will remember for a long time.

Other than that, I really value spending time with family and friends on the golf course away from business. It is a great chance just to enjoy our surroundings together; that’s the best thing about golf. It’s not just the game we play, it is who you play with and share that time with that makes it the best game ever.”

You have a wide-ranging job as a PGA Professional, what’s your favourite part of your job?

“I love getting out of the Pro Shop and teaching people to play the game of golf. The thrill I get from teaching when I see a student hit a shot that they thought they weren’t capable of hitting is fantastic.”

What barriers do you think we still need to break down to get more Australians playing more golf, more often?

“I believe course access is certainly a barrier; clubs are leaning heavily towards membership and competition play as opposed to social play. I think it’s important that we open up social play as much as possible.

I also believe that we need to do all we can to get more women playing the game. For a long time we have known that encouraging female participation is one of the best ways to grow the game of golf, so we need to do everything we can to get more women and girls out on the fairways as soon as possible.”

What is one piece of advice you would offer to a new PGA Professional?

“I would advise a new PGA Professional to keep learning and developing their knowledge around the game of golf. There is so much information available to us and we are only just scratching the surface of what we know, even long after we become a PGA Professional.”

