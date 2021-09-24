Gaunt wins Clutch Pro Tour Order of Merit

Victorian Daniel Gaunt has taken an important step towards a return to the European Tour in 2022 by clinching the Clutch Pro Tour Order of Merit in England.

Rounds of 68-69 saw Gaunt finish tied for eighth at the Clutch Pro Tour Championship at Enville Golf Club near Birmingham, good enough to secure the Order of Merit crown and entry into European Tour Qualifying School.

Although he failed to earn a victory in 29 events, Gaunt’s season was built on consistency, finishing runner-up on seven occasions with a total of 18 top-10s to finish atop the points standings.

A two-time winner on the Challenge Tour in Europe, the 42-year-old last played the European Tour in 2015 and took to Instagram to celebrate his victory and thank those who helped to make it possible.

Congratulations to a good friend of ours @Gauntgolf winning the @clutchprotour OOM 🏆 Trip to Q School ✈️2022 and back on Tour ⛳️ We'll be there 👊 pic.twitter.com/6W5JkJ0D6k — Golfers CBD (@golferscbd) September 24, 2021

“So after 20 events this year on Clutch Pro Tour this was the result,” Gaunt wrote.

“A year goal was achieved by winning the rankings.

“It’s been a very consistent year with some super solid golf.

“To everyone at the Clutch Pro Tour for all the hard work getting us events and world class courses to play. Every event was so good this year and thank you for that.

“To all the sponsors for year that also make these events possible also thanks.

“To everyone that has supported me throughout the year it’s much appreciated. Everyone at Surbiton Golf Club for all the support. It’s means to world to me. And what a club it is. Such a pleasure and honour to be able to be part of such a great club.

“Looking forward to last few events for the autumn and ready to get stuck in again next year.”

Despite a season in which his performances on the golf course have been strong, Gaunt recently opened up about his mental struggles off the golf course on RU OK? Day.

Based in London for the past 20 years, Gaunt spoke of the uncertainty around returning home to see his parents and the battles that all professional golfers must face.

"It was overwhelming, the amount of messages I got asking if I was all right. I couldn’t have imagined that was going to happen."

On @ruokday @Gauntgolf shares how an Instagram post helped him through a difficult time, via @PGAofAustralia.https://t.co/7Fgus90TvR — Tony Webeck (@TonyWebeck) September 9, 2021

“My wife’s mum died not long ago and that has played a big part in the way we’ve felt mentally,” Gaunt revealed.

“Knowing what’s going on in Australia with COVID and the lockdowns, it’s made me think, Am I ever going to get back to Australia to see my parents again?

“I keep thinking about it and thinking about it and the answer just seems to be no.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that’s affected me off the golf course.”