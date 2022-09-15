Gardner crowned 2022 Pampling Plate champion - PGA of Australia

Dylan Gardner has completed the Pampling family double after defeating Ben Hollis 2&1 in the 36-hole final of the Coca-Cola Pampling Plate on Thursday.

A former junior member at Caboolture Golf Club where he won the Rod Pampling Junior Masters, Gardner had to hold off a late charge from Hollis to clinch victory.

A PGA Associate based at Pelican Waters Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast, Gardner failed to qualify for the matchplay section of the tournament 12 months ago.

But after navigating his way through to the top 24 in the 36-holes of strokeplay on Monday proved unstoppable in each of his matches, setting up his win over Hollis with a dominant start to the final.

Gardner was hot early and established a 5 up lead through 18 holes thanks in large part to five birdies.

However in a remarkable turnaround, Hollis (Bribie Island Golf Club) won four of the first nine holes in the afternoon to be just 1 down with nine holes left to play.

Hollis had numerous opportunities to level the match over the next seven holes however his putting let him down at crucial times, Gardner ultimately closing things out on the 35th hole.

“I putted really well this week, especially under pressure this afternoon which ultimately won me the match,” said Gardner, pictured with Marge Pampling.

“I was really disappointed last year not even making the matchplay.

“I was a member here at Caboolture as a junior and won the Rod Pampling Junior Masters so to add the Pampling Plate to that is special.

“The whole week was so good with Caboolture Golf Club putting on a great event, particularly the course which was fantastic.

“I cannot put in words the gratitude to the Pampling family for what they do for us. From Rod and family to Rod’s mother Marge who was literally here every second of every day feeding us and supporting us.”

For Hollis it will be a day he will look back on with a sense of an opportunity missed.

“I played well enough to win but just couldn’t get ahead,” he said.

“A lot of that was owing to not putting well and putting the pressure on Dylan.

“Matchplay is all about pressuring your opponent but I couldn’t capitalise and do that today.

“In saying that, I had a great week with great people and am grateful that Caboolture Golf Club and especially the Pamplings put this on for us.”

In the consolation final, Leon Trenerry (Brookwater Golf & Country Club) was victorious in taking third place with a tight 1 up win over Robert Spence (McLeod Country Golf Club).