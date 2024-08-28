Gailey ends six-year wait at Ocean Shores Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Part-time tournament player Ryan Gailey has repeated his victory of six years ago with a one-shot win at the Ocean Shores CUB Pro-Am at Ocean Shores Country Club.

Squeezing in occasional appearances on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series with his full-time role as the Golf Operations Manager at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club, Gailey spoke of his affinity with the Ocean Shores layout and his regular playing partners from EZGO Australia.

“The form has been down of late but I came back last week and when I walked in today I felt comfortable about my game again,” said Gailey.

“The last six weeks I’ve made a conscious decision to try and enjoy my golf again. Give myself something in life outside my family – two kids and my wife – just to work towards.

“I’ve been making some good swing changes with my coach Ji McBryde and I’m hopeful to play a few events at the end of the year.”

Although shy of the 6-under 66 he shot to share victory with Aaron Wilkin in 2018, Gailey’s 4-under 68 was enough to edge Murwillumbah local Lucas Higgins (69) and Dylan Gardner (69) and earn his first solo victory on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his round from the second tee, Gailey picked up a shot with a birdie at the par-5 fourth but consecutive three-putts at five and six saw him fall quickly to 1-over on his round.

He jumped back into red figures when he holed his pitch shot for eagle at the par-5 ninth and then moved to 3-under with back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14.

With two par 5s to finish, Gailey went against his own policy by checking where he stood on the leaderboard. He regretted that decision when he left a five-foot birdie putt short at 18 but closed with birdie at the par-5 first to post the winning number.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I had a couple of three-putts in the early stage of the round which cost me. I was a little bit down on myself and then on nine I was just short of the green for two, about 35 metres, and holed my pitch shot for eagle.

“That kick-started my round and it all went well from there.

“I play a handful of pro-ams each year and I always decide to never look at the leaderboard. I was feeling quite good and with two par 5s to go so I thought I would try and make a decision on what I was going to do on those par 5s. I took a look at the leaderboard and fair to say it was not a good thing to do as I left a five-foot putt for birdie short on the 18th.

“Luckily I birdied the first but I’d say that I won’t be looking at the leaderboard again.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Ryan Gailey 68

T2 Lucas Higgins 69

T2 Dylan Gardner 69

T4 Mitchell Smith 70

T4 Jack Pountney 70

T4 Jack McLeod 70

T4 Brendan Smith 70

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series remains in northern New South Wales on Thursday for the McGrath Estate Agents Ballina Pro-Am followed on Friday by the Love Golf Fitting & Coaching Studio Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club Pro-Am.