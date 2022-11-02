Further panellists confirmed for Women in Golf Careers Showcase - PGA of Australia

With less than three weeks to go, we can’t wait to welcome you to the inaugural PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day on November 19.

Today, we are thrilled to announce the second round of outstanding panellists who will be joining us on the day as part of our Women in Golf Careers Showcase.

Bringing decades of experience, we’re excited to announce Therese Magdulski of Golf Australia and Kingston Heath’s Nikki McClure have joined our panel line-up. Additionally, experienced emcee and Golf Australia’s Head of Women and Girls Engagement, Tiffany Cherry will facilitate our panel.

They all know how to create a rewarding career in golf and are each looking forward to sharing their stories with you.

THERESE MAGDULSKI: (General Manager Events and Operations, Golf Australia)

Therese has worked in the golf industry for over 25 years and is currently Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events and Operations.

She has extensive experience in staging golf tournaments and events including Australian Opens, the Vic Open, various national championships and countless state events for all levels of golfer.

Therese was also instrumental as a competition referee, being the first female to referee at a PGA Tour of Australasia event.

NIKKI MCCLURE: (President at Kingston Heath GC)

Nikki is an avid golfer, and aside from her active involvement at Kingston Heath, in 2017 she formed the online forum, Fairway Birdies, providing women a pathway into Victoria’s golfing community.

In May 2020, Nikki was appointed as a Director of Golf Victoria and in May 2022, was elected the first female President of Kingston Heath Golf Club.

TIFFANY CHERRY: (Head of Women and Girls Engagement, Golf Australia)

Tiffany has 30 years’ experience working in sports media, having covered golf both in Australia and internationally. She joined Australian Golf in February this year as Head of Women and Girls Engagement and prior to this, was Richmond Football club’s Multimedia Executive, having completed her MBA in innovation and leadership.

Tiffany is the co-host of Australian Golf’s soon to be released, Women and Girls grassroots podcast, Even Par. She is also a regular contributor for the Women’s Golf Magazine.

A non-executive Director of AFL VIC Masters and former Director of the Sports Environment Alliance, Tiffany is passionate about gender equality, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability.

The PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day – featuring the Women in Golf Careers Showcase – will take place on November 19th 2pm – 4:30pm at the PGA Golf Learning Hub, based at Sandhurst Club.