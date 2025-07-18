Dramatic end to historic US Qualifying School - PGA of Australia

New Yorker Chris Malec will tee it up alongside Rory McIlroy at the Australian Open in December after a last-minute decision to enter paid the ultimate dividend at the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School in Georgia.

Marking the first time that the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia offered a Qualifying School outside Australia, the 72-hole qualifier at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club ended in unfortunate and dramatic fashion.

Malec (68) and Patrick Healy (67) finished level at the top of the leaderboard at 8-under par, a playoff needed to determine who would be crowned medallist and exempt into every event of the 2025/2026 season.

Malec and Healy were on the green at the second playoff hole when Healy realised that he had a 15th club in the bag, having returned a second putter to his bag prior to the playoff in preparation to leave the golf course.

A 34-year-old journeyman with limited starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and Canadian Tour stretching back a decade, Malec had a good look at birdie on the second playoff hole, stunned when Healy conceded defeat due to the rules infraction.

“I feel for him. Really, I do. It’s just an unfortunate thing,” said an emotional Malec.

“I really wanted to hit that birdie putt. It’s OK. I’ll take the result.”

Bogey-free in the final round and with Healy playing in the group ahead, Malec had to make par on the final hole to force a playoff.

He can now look ahead to a summer playing golf Down Under including starts in DP World Tour co-sanctioned events at the BMW Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, an unfathomable thought even a week ago.

“It is just so hard for me to wrap my head around that I have to plan my way over to Australia now,” said Malec.

“This was kind of a spur-of-the-moment sign-up. I signed up last minute. I just heard about it and felt like it was a good opportunity and here I am and it worked out.

“I’ve been kind of grinding my way along on all these other mini tours, fell short in Canada Q School and honestly, the cash was running low.

“I just kind of believed that I was playing well, although my results weren’t there.

“I’m just grateful that I came and it worked out.”

While devastated at the manner in which the playoff ended, Healy is one of seven players who receive a category for the upcoming Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season that starts with the PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club from August 14-17.

The other players to receive a category are Dustin White (71), Harrison Davis (68), Jayce Hargrove (70), Ty Gingerich (71), Jaron Leasure (71) and New South Wales amateur Hamish Murray (74).

