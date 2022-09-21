FULL PROGRAM ANNOUNCED for the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo - PGA of Australia

The full program for the unmissable 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo has landed – including exclusive PGA Member content – as twenty-five experts in their field will come together to share their golf business insights and expertise to help you elevate your golf business.
The compelling line-up of key note speakers and panellists is headlined by Ian James, Rick Sessingaus, Jay Karen, Monique Richardson, David Lorentz, Rich Curtis, Victoria Berry, Shae Keenan and Ned Coten.
PGA Members will also enjoy a range of EXCLUSIVE content throughout the Expo. This will include:
Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of this unmissable event. Take the chance to hear from golf’s thought leaders as they share the ideas, trends, tools and connections you need to grow your golf business across participation, digital and technology, customer experience and marketing.
See the full two day program here
Secure your tickets to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo now.