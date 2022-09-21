FULL PROGRAM ANNOUNCED for the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo - PGA of Australia

The full program for the unmissable 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo has landed – including exclusive PGA Member content – as twenty-five experts in their field will come together to share their golf business insights and expertise to help you elevate your golf business.

The compelling line-up of key note speakers and panellists is headlined by Ian James, Rick Sessingaus, Jay Karen, Monique Richardson, David Lorentz, Rich Curtis, Victoria Berry, Shae Keenan and Ned Coten.

PGA Members will also enjoy a range of EXCLUSIVE content throughout the Expo. This will include:

Stories of success: Coaching Major winners with Rick Sessinghaus and Grant Field

What are you worth: with Ian James

Coaching the mental skills with Rick Sessinghaus

Back to basics coaching: Tailoring the perfect program with Nick Bielawski

Success panel: Panel discussion with PGA vocational award winners

Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of this unmissable event. Take the chance to hear from golf’s thought leaders as they share the ideas, trends, tools and connections you need to grow your golf business across participation, digital and technology, customer experience and marketing.

See the full two day program here

Secure your tickets to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo now.