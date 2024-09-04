Friends become foes for Pampling Plate final - PGA of Australia

Ballina’s Conor Whitelock is on track to complete the Pampling Plate double after earning a place in the final against fellow Northern Rivers product Reilly Wunderlich at Caboolture Golf Club on Thursday.

Winner of Monday’s 36-hole Pro-Am to qualify as the No.1 seed, Whitelock needed 19 holes to move past Justin Morley in Wednesday morning’s quarter-final and then edged Campbell Jones 1 up in their afternoon semi-final.

Wunderlich was also taken to the 18th hole in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, defeating Ben Hollis 1 up in the morning matches and then advancing to the final with a 1 up win over Zach Ion.

Whitelock and Wunderlich will now face off in Thursday’s 36-hole final in the Pampling Plate’s 20th anniversary, the two former junior combatants ready to put friendship aside for one gruelling day.

“I grew up playing junior golf with Reilly so I know him really well,” said Whitelock, who recently transferred to The Brisbane Golf Club to continue the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program.

“We’re good mates. We go back to 2013 or 2014 playing Northern Rivers District Golf Association junior events.

“I’m excited to play him tomorrow, it should be fun.”

“Played a lot of junior golf with Conor,” confirmed Wunderlich, who last month won the Queensland Foursomes Championship with fellow Associate Jack Wright.

“Me and him have been pretty good mates for a long time, so should be a good day.”

It took a strong comeback for Wunderlich to fight his way back from 3 down with six holes to play and defeat Ion on the 18th hole.

“Zachy was 3 up with five or six to play so I had to get going a bit and put the foot down,” added Wunderlich, a second year Associate at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

“I’ve always felt that I’ve played pretty well in matchplay.

“My attitude towards matchplay is obviously pretty good. I feel like I hit the ball well and putting is also a strong part of my game.

“If I do that then I go low.”

To add the Plate to his win on Monday would be a remarkable performance from Whitelock who has been receiving treatment for thyroid cancer the past 18 months.

“I’ve just kept myself in the game really,” was Whitelock’s summation of his week to date.

“I’ve only had one water ball this whole week and I’ve putted pretty well.

“I haven’t had any three putts and I’ve just struck the ball nicely all week which has kept me in the game.”

The 36-hole final begins at 7am on Thursday morning with Ion and Jones to face off in the consolation final from 11am.

Scores