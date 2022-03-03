Fraser’s putter fix delivers Keysborough Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

An adjustment to an old putter on the eve of the tournament has propelled Marcus Fraser to a one-stroke win at the Bendigo Bank Dingley Village Keysborough Pro-Am.

A popular stop on the Victorian swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Keysborough Golf Club was in immaculate condition in weather that was hot and humid, temperatures pushing beyond 30 degrees by 9am.

Splitting his time between infrequent tournament play and his teaching responsibilities at Peninsula Kingswood Golf Club, Fraser made a less than auspicious start, blasting his tee shot at the par-5 first wide of the fairway and an opening bogey.

The three-time DP World Tour winner quickly clicked back into gear, peeling off six straight birdies to be five-under through seven holes and the outright leader.

A seventh birdie at the 10th hole moved him further ahead of the field before falling back with a bogey at the par-4 13th, a birdie at the 195-metre par-3 15th ultimately proving to be the difference.

Fraser’s round of six-under 67 was one clear of Adam Burdett and Dale Crothers with Michael Choi (69) and Tim Walker (70) rounding out the top five.

“I didn’t hit it great today but I holed about 100 feet of putts which certainly made up for it,” Fraser explained post-round.

“At the Vic Open a few weeks back I took out my old putter and putted really well on the first day and then I just didn’t hole a thing for the last three rounds.

“I got the old putter back out yesterday and took it into the workshop and adjusted the lie angle slightly.

“I had a few putts on the practice green last night and it went straight back in the bag.”

Highlight of the day went to Glen Waverley Golf Course Teaching Professional Matthew Buff, who holed out from just inside 200 metres for an albatross two at the par-5 16th.

Next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the DeBortoli Heidelberg Golf Club Pro-Am at Heidelberg Golf Club on Friday.