Fraser to headline inaugural Murray River Classic - PGA of Australia

The Murray River’s greatest golfing product will headline a new two-day tournament at two of the region’s best golf courses.

A new addition to the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the $30,000 Elders Insurance Murray River Classic will be played at Wodonga Golf Club and Howlong Golf Club from October 26-27 with Marcus Fraser confirming that he will be a certain starter.

Born and bred in Corowa, Fraser was an outstanding amateur and has enjoyed a highly successful professional career. He has seven professional victories to his name including three on the DP World Tour.

Fraser triumphed in the Gippsland Super 6 tournament last January and is expecting to see some familiar faces in the gallery when he tees it up at Wodonga on October 26.

“The upper Murray region is blessed with some of the best country golf courses in Australia so it’s great that we get the chance to play them,” said Fraser.

“To be able to play around the area where I grew up is going to be a thrill.

“I’m sure there’ll be plenty of my old school mates who’ll come out for a look.”

Fraser is not the only big name in an impressive first-up field.

Fellow three-time European Tour winner Richard Green, 2019 NSW Open champion Josh Younger and 2021 TPS Sydney champion Andrew Martin will also tee it up for the honour of being the first winner of the Murray River Classic.

Unique in that it will be played across two golf courses, the Murray River Classic is supported by Wodonga Council and the Federation Council, a collaboration that will bring top-quality golf to the region.

“It’s really great to be bringing top level golf back to the upper Murray region,” said Heath McLeod, PGA of Australia Tournament Coordinator.

“The support and cooperation from both the Wodonga Council and the Federation Council has been nothing short of superb, not to mention the two golf courses.

“Our field is looking really strong already so it’s going to be a great chance for local golfers to come out and see some of the best Australian talent on display in their own backyard.”

Wodonga Mayor Kev Poulton said the council was delighted to welcome top-level golfers to the city.

“As a leading sporting community we love hosting players of all abilities,” Cr Poulton said.

“Having a PGA event in our city is not only terrific news for golf fans, it’s also a great opportunity to continue the ongoing recovery of our visitor economy in the wake of Covid-19.”