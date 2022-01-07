Foxtel Group secures exclusive rights to 2021/22 Australian golf schedule - PGA of Australia

The Foxtel Group has announced an agreement with the PGA Tour of Australasia which will see the 2021/22 golf season live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo.



In a major coup for fans, over 100 hours of live Australasian golf coverage will be broadcast including the Australian PGA Championship and Vic Open which will both also be available live and free on Kayo Freebies.

This is the first time Kayo will be putting this on free to ensure accessibility for a broad range of golf fans on the platform.

“The Foxtel Group is already the number one destination to watch golf globally including the PGA TOUR, the European Tour (DP World Tour), the Ryder Cup and all four Majors.

“Together with making two of the most popular Australian tournaments available free on Kayo, this new agreement is a great result for golf fans and our sports subscribers.”

Tournament broadcast dates

2021 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship 13-16 January 2022

2022 TPS Victoria presented by Webex by Cisco 5-6 February 2022

2022 Vic Open 10-13 February 2022

2022 TPS Murray River 19-20 February 2022

2022 TPS Sydney presented by Webex by Cisco 5-6 March 2022

2022 TPS Hunter Valley 12-13 March 2022

2022 NZ Open 31 March-3 April 2022

2022 NZ PGA 10 April 2022

2021 WA PGA 23-24 April 2022

2022 Queensland Open TBA



Link to Kayo Freebies: https://kayosports.com.au/freebies