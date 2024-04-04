Fox Sports to be home of TGL in 2025 - PGA of Australia

TGL presented by SoFi, the new team golf league that includes Australians Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott, will appear on Fox Sports in Australia when its inaugural season begins in January next year.

Backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi consists of six teams of PGA TOUR superstars competing in a progressive, fast-paced form of team golf within the custom-built SoFi Center, a 250,000 square foot, steel-supported venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Florida.

Scott will be lining up for the Boston Common team that includes McIlroy, while Lee has committed to the TGL but has yet to be allocated to a team.

The TGL will add to the list of golf events available live or on demand on Fox Sports Australia via Foxtel and Kayo Sports. It is also home to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the best international golf including the PGA TOUR, The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, The Open, Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup and LPGA Tour.

“Golf is truly a global game and as we plan the launch of TGL presented by SoFi in 2025, we’re focused on expanding TGL’s global footprint. We’re starting with media rights partnerships across three strong golf markets: Australia, Japan, and South Korea. We’re energised by the enthusiasm from these partners and the momentum we’re seeing in additional markets around the world,” said Mike McCarley, CEO and founder of TMRW Sports.

Additional media partners and markets being added as the league approaches its debut in January 2025, which will be broadcast by ESPN in the U.S.

What is the TGL?

TGL will launch on the first three Tuesdays of January 2025, starting with Tuesday, January 7 in primetime on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S.

The SoFi Center is an unprecedented, tech-infused arena for golf and will create an intimate and unique “greenside” fan experience with 1500 seats wrapping around TGL’s field of play, which at nearly 100 yards long and 50 yards wide is almost the size of a football field.

Within TGL’s competitive matches, the integration of the league’s technology mix starts with teams teeing off in the ScreenZone from real grass tee boxes to play custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,000-square-foot screen (64’x46’), more than 20 times larger than a standard golf simulator screen (144 square feet, 16’x9’).

Once teams are inside approximately 50 yards they will transition to live action and finish each hole within TGL’s GreenZone, a 22,475-square-foot short game complex that transforms between holes.

The GreenZone will use advanced technology to make each hole a unique challenge for the teams, including its 41-yard-wide turntable that rotates the green and three bunkers to change approach angles and using nearly 600 motorized actuators as part of Full Swing’s Virtual Green technology embedded under the synthetic putting surface to morph its topography.

TGL’s technology mix allows for every shot to be broadcast live, teams playing within a 40-second shot clock, all players being mic’d, delivery of advance shot data, and other broadcast enhancements. To learn more about TGL and the six teams, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL’s Explainer Page.

The TGL teams

Team brands and community-building activities for TGL’s six inaugural teams will continue to be unveiled this year, as will the season schedule and other fan-centric elements. Each TGL team is comprised of four PGA TOUR players and will have three players compete in each match:

Atlanta Drive GC: Led by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores). Team Roster: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf: Led by John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing). Team Roster: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and fourth team member to be announced.

Jupiter Links Golf Club: Led by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures and David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace FC, Real Salt Lake). Team Roster: Tiger Woods and remaining roster to be announced.

Los Angeles Golf Club: Led by Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, Michelle Wie West, and Tisha Alyn. Team Roster: Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Rose

New York Golf Club: Led by Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets), Cohen Private Ventures. Team Roster: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young.

TGL San Francisco: A group led by Avenue Sports Fund with Marc Lasry, Stephen Curry; as well as limited partners Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson. Team name and roster: To be announced.

Additional committed TGL players: Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, and Kevin Kisner.