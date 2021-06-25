Fox positioned for Broome drought-breaker

Former WA Open champion Daniel Fox is in position to break a two-year winless drought back at the site of his last win, the Broome Furnishing-Carpet Paint and Tile Pro-Am at Broome Golf Club in the far north of Western Australia.

It has been two years and five days since Fox last recorded a win on the adidas Pro-Am Series circuit and he handled the blustery conditions at Broome best on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the final round on Saturday.

The combination of firm and fast greens, deep rough and winds as strong as 30km/h at times made scoring difficult on Friday with only three players able to better the par of 72.

Fox’s 3-under 69 was the pick of them to earn a one-stroke edge from South Australian Brad Moules (70) with West Australian Braden Becker the only other player in red figures after a round of 1-under 71.

Fox and Becker played alongside each other and it was a mixed start for both players, the pair both dropping a shot at the opening hole only to get back to square with the card at the very next hole.

The pair were locked together at 2-under through 12 holes before Becker edged ahead with a birdie at the par-4 13th only to strike disaster at the following hole.

Becker’s double-bogey at the par-4 14th and bogey at the 15th handed the lead back to Fox, a pair of birdies at the par-5 16th keeping the playing partners near the top of the leaderboard at day’s end.

Starting his round at the par-4 12th hole, Moules looked like joining Fox on top with birdies at the 14th, 16th, second and fourth holes, bogeys at 15 and five keeping him one back with one round to play.

Play in the second round begins at 9am AWST with strong winds again predicted.