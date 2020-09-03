Fox, Kulacz win WA PGA Foursomes Championship

After three years of near misses, West Australians Daniel Fox and Rick Kulacz have won the WA PGA Foursomes Championship in 2020.

Firm, fast greens and tight pins tested the skills of PGA Professionals from across the state but it was Fox and Kulacz who bested the bunch.

The title came down to a playoff between Fox and Kulacz and the pairing of Kerrod Gray and Ackzel Donaldson with both teams recording final scores of 2-under 70.

With a maiden win in their sights it took just one playoff hole for Fox and Kulacz to claim the trophy.

“It was great to finally get the win after coming to close for the last three years,” said Fox.

Brett Rumford and Scott Strange narrowly missed out on a playoff berth, finishing in third place at 1-under the card.

Dale Howie and Joseph Ha claimed the WA PGA Trainee Foursomes Championship with a score of 74.

To view the final WA PGA Foursomes Championship leaderboard visit pga.org.au.