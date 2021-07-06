Fox and Kulacz WA Foursomes champs yet again

In-form duo Rick Kulacz and Daniel Fox have defied wet and windy conditions at Wembley Golf Course in Perth to successfully defend their WA PGA Foursomes Championship.

Winners in 2020, Kulacz and Fox reunited and once again combined superbly, posting a winning score of 3-under 69 in a bogey-free round that featured an eagle and just the one birdie.

Gavin Reed and Andrew Crabb were just one shot back in second position with a round of 2-under 70 followed by Bruce Parker and Troy Murphy (71) with Wembley GM Josh Madden and Jason Roach sharing fourth spot with WA legends Terry Gale and Brett Rumford who teamed up to shoot 1-over 73.

Kulacz and Fox have both enjoyed success on the adidas Pro-Am Series WA swing in recent weeks at Karratha and Broome respectively and Fox said it was nice to carry that form into the demanding foursomes format.

“Different weather conditions to what we have played the last few weeks in the warmth up north of WA but great to keep the winning form going,” said Fox.

Kulacz and Fox shared the win in 2020 at Sun City Country Club with Ackzel Donaldson and Kerrod Gray last August, Kulacz thrilled that they could repeat their win without dropping a shot over the 18 holes of Wembley’s Old Course

“Back-to-back wins is great, especially foursomes where you rely so heavily on your partner,” Kulacz added.