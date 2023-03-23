Fowler, Walters split victory at Aston Hills Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The first pro-am at Aston Hills Golf Club in more than 30 years witnessed a thrilling finish with Peter Fowler and Euan Walters sharing victory at the QUBE Logistics Legends Pro-Am.

Such was the success of the SParms PGA Legends Tour’s debut at Aston Hills that next year’s tournament has already been locked in, 50 Professionals revelling in the twisting layout that was presented in immaculate condition.

Coming in hot after his fifth South Australian PGA Senior Championship, Fowler had six birdies but made a double bogey at the par-4 16th to post four-under 66.

It looked like being enough until Walters birdied the 17th and 18th holes to match his four-under total and earn a share of victory.

A two-time winner already this season, rookie Mark Boulton finished in a tie for second with Jason Norris at three-under 67, Aston Hills’ 2022 SA Head Professional of the Year Ben Traeger full of praise for the calibre of players taking part.

“It was great to have an event like this,” said Traeger.

“Hosting a Legends Tour event for the very first time was a fantastic experience for the club, members, spectators and sponsors.

“We hope that the Legends players had a great time and we look forward to hosting again next year.”

Aston Hills General Manager Hayley Hunt also spoke highly of the icons of Australian golf who entertained their playing partners over the course of the round.

“The sponsors had a great time, especially our naming rights sponsor QUBE,” said Hunt.

“They loved playing with Peter Fowler and PGA Life Member Peter Senior.

“So proud of all the players commenting on how great our course is.”

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves on to Murray Bridge Golf Club for the two-day $25,000 Spry Civil Constructions Legends Pro-Am.

Final scores