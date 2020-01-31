Fowler, Price lead Furphy Victorian Senior Open

Peter Fowler has continued his Staysure Tour-winning form at the Victorian Senior Open to lead by two shots alongside Terry Price with one round remaining.

The pair fired rounds of 7-under 65 in sweltering afternoon conditions at Yarrawonga Mulwala Resort amongst a field of 73 Professionals at the Ladbrokes Legends Tour event.

Fowler set the course alight with five birdies and an eagle on his back nine after starting his round with a double-bogey while a blemish-free 65 from Price saw the Queenslander equal the leading score.

With a win under his belt already on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series from Blitz at Links Hope Island, Peter Senior remains within reach of the lead at 5-under 67, a score that was replicated by New South Welshman Grant Kenny.

David Van Raalte was the clubhouse leader after taking advantage of cooler morning conditions to post a scorecard of 4-under 68 that sees him tied for fifth place.

Play continues on Friday from 7am in conditions that are expected to top 41 degrees.

To view the Ladbrokes Legends Tour leaderboard visit pga.org.au.