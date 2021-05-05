Four way tie at Tocumwal

Four of Australia’s leading PGA Associates are tied at the top of the Vic/Tas PGA Associate Championships leaderboard thanks to stunning scores of 7-under 65 to open play on the President’s course at Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club.

Lachlan Aylen (Eynesbury – Vic), Tom Bond (Adelaide Shores Driving Range – SA), Stephen Dark (Wembley – WA) and Nick Thompson (Grange – SA) lead the field of 126 PGA Associates after round one with calm, sunny conditions aiding scoring across the opening 18 holes.

From the same group Aylen and Bond played the front-nine in 3-under before recording five birdies and one bogey each on the back-nine.

After starting on the 10th tee Thompson made the turn in 5-under par. A bogey on the second hole was followed by three straight birdies and then all pars to the Clubhouse.

Dark also started on the 10th hole and made the turn in 1-over par before catching fire on the Presidents course front-nine, shooting an 8-under par 29.

Sitting three strokes behind the leaders, Danny Nesbitt (Wollongong – NSW), Lachlan Armour (Settlers Run – Vic) and Connor McLean (Melton Valley – Vic) carded scores of 4-under par 68.

A total of 24 players are currently under par as the field moves to the Captains course for round two. A cut of 50 PGA Associates and ties after round two will move onto rounds three and four with kind weather conditions expected to remain until Friday.

Earlier in the week the PGA Associates hosted a junior clinic for local primary schools. A total of 80 children from four primary schools enjoyed over 1.5 hours of tuition learning the basic skills of golf in fun and interactive games.

Monday’s Championship Pro-Am saw 150 players consisting of club and tournament sponsors join the PGA Associates for the ambrose event on another beautiful day.

Later that evening the golf club hosted the welcome dinner for all players in the Championship plus sponsors, members and guests. The event was a fantastic occasion with entertainment from ex-AFL players and media personalities Jason Dunstall and Ben Dixon.

Follow live round two scores from the Vic/Tas PGA Associate Championships at pga.org.au.