Four-way tie at Lakelands Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

They did it in different fashion but rounds of three-under 69 were enough for four players to share top spot at The Green Lakelands Pro-Am north of Perth.

Lakelands Country Club was presented in typically superb condition for the latest event in the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series but no one player could separate themselves from the field.

Simon Houston, Alex Edge, Max McCardle and Joseph Ha all posted rounds of three-under to finish one clear of Haydn Barron, Andrew Kelly, Andrew Crabb and Damian Chatterley.

Starting with an opening birdie at the par-3 13th, Ha added an eagle at the par-5 16th and picked up another birdie at the par-3 17th to surge to four-under through his first five holes.

Bogeys at 18, three and six brought him back to the field but two further birdies at five and seven once again elevated Ha to the top of the leaderboard.

Birdies were not an issue for Houston but a fourth bogey at his final hole – the par-4 first – prevented the West Australian from claiming an outright victory.

Like Ha, Houston made a fast start, bursting out of the blocks with four birdies in his first six holes, dropping a shot at the par-3 fourth.

Further bogeys at 10 and 13 were offset by birdies at 12, 15 and 18 before the closing bogey saw him finish at three-under.

McCardle’s lone bogey of his round came at his opening hole – the par-4 10th – with New South Welshman Alex Edge also posting just the one bogey to earn a share of the spoils.

The next event on the WA swing is the DJ Di Stasio Transport Kwinana Pro-Am at Kwinana Golf Club on Thursday.