Four to the fore at PGA Associate National Championship - PGA of Australia

Four players from four states and territories are locked in a four-way tie after all shot four-under in the first round of the PGA Associate National Championships at Rich River Golf Club.

The first to enter the clubhouse at four-under was the most experienced of the quartet, Jack Sandic, a third year PGA Associate from Ranfurlie Golf Club in Melbourne’s south-east.

The 26-year-old was the best of the morning field, dropping five birdies and one bogey in ideal conditions to finish with 66 in a revised layout of Rich River’s East Course.

“I was a bit nervous early on as I haven’t played many rounds since coming out of lockdown, so just to make three birdies early just really settled the nerves,” said Sandic.

The first to pull alongside Sandic was Muree Golf Club first year PGA Associate Chad Mackay, who also carded five birdies and one bogey to ensure New South Wales was represented at the top of the leaderboard.

The wind picked up late in the afternoon, but that didn’t slow the scoring with two more contenders making themselves known.

Aaron Maxwell, a second year PGA Associate from Federal Golf Club in the ACT, had the highlight of the day with an eagle-3 on the par-5, 11th hole to accompany his five birdies and three bogeys.

“I holed a few putts and got off to a good start with an eagle on my second hole and was able to drop some good putts today,” said Maxwell.

The final group of the day saw Queenslander Alexander (AJ) McCoy from Caloundra Golf Club join the leaders at four-under. The 18-year-old (pictured top) made a sparkling first impression at the National Championship with an impressive six birdies and two bogeys.

The quartet of youth and experience laid down the gauntlet to a strong field with 20 others all shooting under par as the field look to strengthen their position ahead of tomorrow’s cut.

Round two commences on Wednesday at 7am with sunny conditions and low scoring forecasted.