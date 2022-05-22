Four share spoils at Pioneer Valley Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Brett Rankin continued his strong start to the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series but had to share top spot at the Rimex Australia Pioneer Valley Pro-Am.

With the Pioneer Valley Golf Club course in great shape players were able to take full advantage with Rankin among four players to post rounds of seven-under 65.

Outright winner of the Mackay Pro-Am a couple of days earlier, Rankin’s 65 was matched by Anthony Choat, Anthony Johnson and Douglas Klein.

There is a $10,000 bonus pool on offer through the North Queensland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series and after two events it appears Rankin is the man to beat.

“The swing is feeling great and having some putts drop, it feels stress free at the moment,” said Rankin, who played the back nine at Pioneer Valley in six-under 30.

Like Rankin, Choat made six birdies in his final eight holes to earn a share of victory while Klein went bogey free for his 65.

Johnson wasted no time in making his presence on the leaderboard with four birdies in his first five holes and was delighted to finish on top of the leaderboard.

“It’s been a while between drinks and stoked to get the W here,” Johnson added.

“The course is looking the best I’ve seen in a long time. Well done to all involved.”

A recent graduate of the Membership Pathway Program, Elliot Beel was outright fifth with a round of six-under 66 highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 seventh as Shae Wools-Cob, Tim Hart and Robert Spence finished tied for sixth with rounds of five-under 67.

Next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am series is the two-day CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am starting Tuesday.