Four Aussies through to Chicago

Four Australians have made their way through to the next round of the US PGA Tour playoffs in Chicago this week, with Cameron Davis falling just short of the mark.

Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Adam Scott and Jason Day will all tee it up in the BMW Championship have graduated to the top 70 players on the FedExCup points table after The Northern Trust event in Boston today.

But Matt Jones missed out and Davis suffered badly for a faltering final round at TPC Boston. The Seattle-based Sydney golfer, who had a share of the lead after the first round, closed with a two-over par 73 to finish tied-29th in the tournament.

Having started the week 91st on the points standings, it meant that he did not make up enough ground to reach the top 70 and his 2019-20 season is done, his points ranking at No 84.

The same can be said for Jones, who started the week outside the top 80 and needed a big finish. He shot a 71 today to finish 69th in the Northern Trust, and 95th in the standings.

American Dustin Johnson utterly dominated the tournament at TPC Boston, shooting another 63 today to finish an astonishing 30-under, 11 shots ahead of the field. He is pitched to regain the world No. 1 ranking after this result.

Queenslander Cameron Smith was the best of the Australians in Boston, tied-17th after a closing 69 today.

After the BMW Championship this week the top 30 will progress to the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Leishman (21st) and Smith (26th) are the best placed to make that trip and pitch for the rich FedExCup bonus pool.

Northern Trust results

TOP AUSTRALIANS IN THE FEDEXCUP 2019-20

21 Marc Leishman

26 Cameron Smith

38 Adam Scott

50 Jason Day

84 Cameron Davis

95 Matt Jones