Four Aussies chasing Open spots at Final Qualifying

Four Australians will be chasing maiden appearances in golf’s oldest championship when Final Qualifying takes place across England on Tuesday.

There are 288 players competing across four venues for 12 spots at Royal St George’s from July 15-18 with the first groups to tee off at 3.30pm AEST Tuesday.

Among the Open hopefuls are Aussies Deyen Lawson, Elvis Smylie, Austin Bautista and amateur Josh Greer.

Smylie will commence the 36-hole marathon at Hollinwell (home of Notts) at 7.05pm with Kiwi Daniel Hillier to follow 30 minutes later also at Hollinwell.

Lawson’s qualification journey will take place at Prince’s Golf Club from the 10th tee at 4.05pm, Bautista to tee off at 5.35pm from the first tee.

Greer is the only Australian attempting to qualify at West Lancashire and will begin the first of his two rounds from the first tee at 4.20pm.

Smylie made his European Tour debut in last week’s BMW International Open in Germany but missed the cut. Lawson also failed to qualify for the weekend action and is currently enduring a run of nine missed cuts across both the European Tour and Challenge Tour.

Bautista announced himself in Europe when he used a sponsor’s invitation to finish tied for seventh at the Austrian Golf Open and spent two weeks in Egypt playing the Alps Golf Tour last month.

A member of the 2019 Junior Presidents Cup team, Greer had to first come through Regional Qualifying where he shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday to secure one of the 28 spots on offer at West Lancashire.

Australians who are already exempt for the year’s final major championship are Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman (top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking in Week 21, 2021), Jason Day (US PGA Championship winner), Brad Kennedy (PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner), Matt Jones and Aaron Pike (Open Qualifying Series-Australian Open).

Currently 10th in the Race to Dubai standings, Jason Scrivener is awaiting official confirmation that he too will be part of The Open field with the first European Tour members and any European Tour members tying for fifth place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai rankings on completion of the 2021 BMW International Open to be granted entry.

Click here (https://www.theopen.com/final-qualifying#draw) to follow the scores from Final Qualifying.