Fortinet becomes premier partner of the PGA of Australia and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia - PGA of Australia

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will become a feature of the partnership with the next edition to be staged from January 13 to 16, 2022 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane.



As a premier partner of the PGA of Australia and the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australia, Fortinet will also partner across a range of other tour events including the New Zealand Open which will be held from March 31 to April 3 2022 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.



Michael McDonald, commercial director, PGA of Australia, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Fortinet to the PGA family and excited to showcase our partnership through the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. Fortinet is a global leader in cybersecurity, and we look forward to showcasing the brand to Australian golf fans throughout the 2021-22 summer of golf and the 116th staging of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.”



Jon McGettigan, regional director Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, Fortinet, said, “Fortinet is proud to partner with the PGA of Australia, one of the oldest PGAs in the world. As a premier partner of the PGA of Australia and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australia, Fortinet looks forward to further educating and supporting organisations, government, and educational institutions on the importance of cybersecurity, including how Fortinet can use its deep expertise in cybersecurity innovation and training to address the increasing number of challenges and threats they face.”



The 2021-22 summer of golf promises to be an exciting one with many new events added to the growing tour calendar, including the addition of the inaugural Australian WPGA Championship to be played alongside the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.



The ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season commenced at the Victorian PGA Championship which was won by Blake Windred, and continued last week with the 2021 Gippsland Super 6 won by Jack Thompson.