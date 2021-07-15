Former club champ Klein in control at Redcliffe Pro-Am

The comforts of home and a recent run of hot form has seen Doug Klein establish a two-shot lead after the opening round of the $60,000 Hutchinson Builders Redcliffe Pro-Am at Redcliffe Golf Club on Thursday.

Klein’s round of 8-under par 63 looked a long way off when he completed his first eight holes in just 1-under par but six birdies in the space of seven holes on the back nine – including four in succession from the 13th hole – produced a handy buffer going into the final round.

Joint winner of the Maroochy River Pro-Am a week ago, Gavin Fairfax is one of three players tied for second at 6-under 65 along with Kade McBride and Cameron John followed by Victorian Ben Eccles who had an eagle at the par-5 10th along with four birdies in his round of 5-under 66.

A three-time club champion at Redcliffe Golf Club, Klein had seven birdies and two eagles in shooting 10-under 62 on his way to victory at the Pacific GWM-HAVAL Tin Can Bay Pro-Am on July 6 and said it was his short game that inspired his back-nine blitz on Thursday.

“My short game was the key today,” said the 23-year-old. “I putted really well and I hit some really good chip shots.

“I took a little bit to get going today but it all came together around the back nine.”

Given its status as one of the richest tournaments on the adidas Pro-Am Series there are a host of highly accomplished players in position to make a charge on Friday.

Maroochy River Pro-Am co-winner Lawry Flynn (67) is four shots back alongside TPS Sydney winner Andrew Martin, European Tour winner Sam Brazel, veteran Michael Wright, Max McCardle and New South Welshman Jay McKenzie.

Eight players including Jordan Zunic, Matthew Millar, Anthony Quayle and Michael Sim share 12th spot after rounds of 3-under 68 on day one with former WA PGA champion Peter Wilson and 2017 Victorian PGA champion Damien Jordan in a group of nine players at 2-under 69.

Round 2 commences at 10am on Friday morning.