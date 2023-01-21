Flynn, Mee joint winners at Bairnsdale Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Lawry Flynn harnessed some feelings of home to earn a second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win alongside James Mee at The Big Garage Bairnsdale Golf Club Pro-Am.

After Mee took advantage of the calmer morning conditions at Bairnsdale Golf Club, Flynn found comfort in the country setting, recalling his days of junior golf at Middle Ridge Golf Club in Toowoomba.

Laid up for three weeks with a back injury he incurred in the second round of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Flynn had eight birdies in his round of five-under 66 as he and Mee finished two shots clear of the field.

“It was the first time coming to Bairnsdale and playing here. It’s a beautiful little country course,” said Flynn, whose first pro-am win was in his debut event as a professional, the 2021 Schweppes Maroochy River Pro-Am.

“It reminded me a little bit of where I grew up playing at Middle Ridge in Toowoomba. Quite a tight, dog-leggy golf course and quick, bent greens.

“It felt as though it had a bit of a home feel.

“Hit all the right shots and came out with five-under.”

The talented left-hander’s best finish on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia this season is a tie for fifth at the WA Open and he hopes to use this victory as a foundation for a strong second half of the season.

“This was on the way down to the first event at Rosebud and I figured being the week before and having two pro-ams close to each other – Traralgon and here – it was a good warm-up to lead in to that nine-tournament stretch that we’ve got coming up,” said Flynn.

“I injured myself on the Sunday of Aus Open and basically had a month off playing so it’s nice to come out use this as a bit of a springboard into the tour events.

“I basically laid on my back for two-and-a-half weeks and slowly introduced a bit of gym. It was only a few weeks ago that I got a couple of rounds going.

“The body is starting to feel good now so should be right.”

With limited tour status, Mee’s immediate playing future is less clear but he too intends to use the win as a platform for bigger things.

Playing in the morning wave, Mee went bogey-free to set the mark at five-under, a score he was surprised no one bettered by day’s end.

“I didn’t think when I came in this morning that five-under was going to hold up but obviously the wind got up this arvo and I was lucky enough to get up,” said Mee of his maiden win as a professional.

He will now return home to Royal Queensland to prepare for whatever opportunities may emerge in the coming months.

“The end of last year was all a bit new to me, just learning ow everything is out there on tour. This year I came with bit more of an open mind,” said Mee, who will next tee it up at pre-qualifying for the Vic Open.

“I’ve had a bit of success in the pre-qualifying last year so this definitely adds a lot more confidence.”

Former tour winners Marcus Fraser and Simon Hawkes continued their recent good form with a share of third along with Alex Simpson at three-under 68, one clear of Andrew Kelly, Andrew Campbell and Ben Paine.

Click here for final scores and prize money.