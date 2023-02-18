Flynn fires 60 at TPS Sydney for slice of history - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Lawry Flynn has played his way into contention at TPS Sydney and into the PGA Tour of Australasia record books with a stunning 11-under 60 in Saturday’s third round at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

The 24-year-old from Dalby had a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th, an eagle at the par-5 fifth, nine birdies and two bogeys to equal the lowest score ever posted in a round of an ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia event.

He joins Paul Gow (2001 Canon Challenge), Ernie Els (2004 Heineken Classic) and Alistair Presnell (2010 Victorian PGA) as the only players to come so close to the magical 59, Flynn’s birdie putt on 18 flirting with a solo slice of history.

Out in the fourth group of the day having only just survived the three-under cut-line, Flynn played his way to the top of the leaderboard by round’s end and will now have a much later Sunday tee time with the chance to win the tournament.

“Sixty’s a pretty special number. Obviously 59 is elite but 60’s something that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” said Flynn.

“I’ve had 10-under in a club comp at Ipswich Golf Club so to get to 11 was pretty nice. And to do it in a tour event where it actually matters is even better.”

It is not the first time this season that Flynn has slayed a course on a Saturday.

He shot eight-under 62 in the third round of the WA Open at The Western Australian Golf to earn a spot in the final group on Sunday and believes he is better placed to capitalise on his latest surge up the leaderboard.

“Because I’ve had it a couple of times I’ll probably be more prepared for that final day,” Flynn said of the pressure of a final round.

“I feel like I’m pretty comfortable around this golf course, the layout suits me so just keep sticking to the plan and not let it get away from me.”

Admitting that the prospect of 59 crossed his mind after the holing his 9-iron from 122 metres at 15 – the third ace of his life – catapulted him to 10-under, Flynn quickly reset to continue his chase for birdies.

He picked up another at 16, narrowly missed a chance on 17 and then had his towering approach shot into the last hang up on the back tier, his four-footer coming back supplanting Andrew Martin (2021) as the tournament course record holder.

“I just made the decision when I stood on the tee after the hole-in-one to keep hitting the same shots that I would if I was at any score,” said Flynn, who was only confirmed to have made the cut late on Friday evening.

“I made a couple of good swings, narrowly missed a birdie on 17 and I guess I gave it a chance on 18, which is a pretty tough hole.

“To have a putt for 59 is pretty special.”

Flynn’s fireworks wasn’t the only leaderboard-altering low round in perfect conditions on Saturday morning.

LPGA Tour star and TPS Murray River champion Sarah Jane Smith had eight birdies and an eagle in her round of nine-under 62, combining with Kelsey Bennett (65) and Charlotte Thomas (66) for a 20-under par group total.