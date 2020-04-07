Flashback: Lucas Herbert’s pre-round routine

Just two years ago Lucas Herbert was a rising star of Australian golf, playing on the European Tour with a steadfast focus on reaching the top ranks of the sport.

To achieve the lofty goals set for his career Herbert put plans in place in those early days that would one day lead him to winning on the European Tour.

His pre-round routine and the team around him have been pivotal on his journey.

Back in 2018 Lucas Herbert invited us into his team before teeing off for the second round of the Australian PGA Championship.

From 3am to a 6am tee time, check out what goes into a European Tour professional’s preparation.