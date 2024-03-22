Five-way tie at Glenn Joyner Memorial Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Five players shared the honours after Jason Norris let a two-shot lead slip late at the Metro Homes Glenn Joyner Memorial Legends Pro-Am at Thaxted Park Golf Course.

The first staging of the Memorial Pro-Am since the passing of the much-loved Glenn Joyner last August, Glenn’s father Barry and son Brad were part of the pro-am and were on hand to congratulate all five of the winners.

On the back of his win at Flagstaff Hill the day prior, Norris looked set to make it two-from-two when he arrived to the 18th tee at 5-under par.

The South Australian would three-put his final hole, however, for a double-bogey, his 3-under 67 matched by David Crawford, Brad Burns, Tim Elliott and Lucien Tinkler.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

All five scores of 3-under 67 would come in the afternoon groups and in vastly different fashion.

With a birdie at his opening hole and eagle at the short 206-metre par-4 sixth, Norris was the one to set the early pace.

He pushed out to 5-under on his round with birdies at 10 and 13 but a birdie on 17 wedged between a bogey and double-bogey would restrict Norris to a 3-under total.

Burns had just one bogey in his round of 67 highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 first while Tinkler made his run late, playing the front nine in 4-under 30 after starting his day from the 10th tee.

Elliott had four birdies and a single bogey to match the best score of the day as Crawford earned his first PGA Legends Tour win courtesy of four birdies, an eagle and three bogeys.

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 David Crawford 67

T1 Brad Burns 67

T1 Jason Norris 67

T1 Tim Elliott 67

T1 Lucien Tinkler 67

T6 David Fearns 68

T6 Euan Walters 68

T6 Mark Boulton 68

T6 Peter Fowler 68

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour has a short break now before the SA PGA Senior Foursomes Championship at Mount Gambier Golf Club, David McKenzie, Peter Senior and Terry Price among the entries.