Five awarded Women in Golf scholarships for 2023 - PGA of Australia

Five inspirational PGA Associates have been named as the PGA Women in Golf scholarship recipients for 2023.

Christine Shin (Terrey Hills Golf and Country Club), Jan Maggio (Killara Golf Club), Stacey Edwards (The Golf School, Queensland), Aleisha Weidmann (Gosnells Golf Club) and Casey Thompson (Cowra Golf Club) will each receive financial support as they work through the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program.

Launched in 2021, the Women in Golf Scholarship Fund is designed to increase the number of female Vocational Members within the PGA of Australia.

Geoff Stewart, General Manager of Membership and Education for the PGA, says the five recipients will all make for valued additions to the PGA ranks at the completion of the Membership Pathway Program.

“Women play such a pivotal role within the PGA of Australia but we identified that we needed a greater representation among our Vocational members,” Stewart said.

“We were thrilled with the quality of applications that we received for the 2023 scholarships and believe that the five we have chosen are well on their way to becoming highly-valued Members of the PGA of Australia.

“Each have a unique story and background and it is our hope, with the support of the scholarship, that each will go on to complete the Membership Pathway Program in the next couple of years and enjoy long careers as PGA Professionals.”

This is the second year in which Aleisha Weidmann (pictured) has received the Women in Golf Scholarship.

A third-year Associate at Gosnells Golf Club south of Perth, Weidmann is undertaking the Membership Pathway Program in a part-time capacity, juggling her commitments as a single mother to a two-year-old daughter.

Like Weidmann, Jan Maggio is in the third year of the MPP at Killara Golf Club on Sydney’s north shore.

Harbouring a dream to become a PGA Professional from the age of 16, Maggio’s pathway has taken longer than she had hoped but she is now a mother to an 18-month-old with a passion to encourage more children and women to play golf.

Based at a regional club, Casey Thompson can only access limited hours of employment at Cowra Golf Club in the NSW Central West.

In the second year of the MPP, Thompson is currently working two jobs in order to sustain her position in the program while also volunteering her time with the Western Region Academy of Sport.

Hyojeong (Christine) Shin and Stacey Edwards are Year 1 Associates with equally inspiring stories.

Shin has had a major hearing impairment from a young age but used golf to help with her self-confidence. She now hopes to become a great role model and advocate for other women with disabilities.

Edwards is a mature-aged Associate who made the decision to leave her alternative career and peruse her passion to become a PGA Member this year.

The PGA Women in Golf Scholarship Fund is proudly supported by PGA of Australia partners ISPS Handa, Acushnet, TaylorMade and Callaway.

For more information on the Women in Golf Scholarship Fund click here.