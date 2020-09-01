Birdie blitz helps McBride earn first professional win

Kade McBride has claimed his first professional win at the Lunar Mining Emerald Pro-Am thanks to a stunning opening round of 9-under 61.

The Queensland young gun rocketed into the lead at Emerald Golf Club thanks to 11 birdies and two bogeys, earning himself a comfortable seven stroke margin over Tim Hart and Chris Wood ahead of round two.

Despite the efforts of some of Queensland’s best McBride held on to win his first Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series event by two strokes following a final round of 1-under 69.

“It was great to have a breakthrough win in Emerald. There is a lot of history with this event and to add my name to the winner’s list is special,” said McBride.

Second-round efforts of 64 from both Hart and Aaron Pike saw the pair claim second and third place respectively at 8-under 132 and 6-under 134.

Ladbrokes Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Brad Burns claimed fourth place at 4-under the card with Chris Wood and Brett Rankin completing the event in a tie for fifth place.

The Lunar Mining Emerald Pro-Am concluded the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series which was held over five rounds between Pioneer Valley Tieri and Emerald Golf Clubs.

Tim Hart was the overall winner of the series with a five round total of 20-under. Hart won by six shots over Chris Wood at 14-under and Kade McBride a shot further back in third.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series now moves to Maroochy River for the Maroochy River Pro-Am on 4 September.

To view the full list of results from the Lunar Mining Emerald Pro-Am visit pga.org.au.