Find your golfing perfect match with revamped Find a PGA Pro - PGA of Australia

The process of finding the golfing advice you need is easier than ever before, as the PGA of Australia updates its nation-wide Find a PGA Pro service.

Now, whether they specialise in a certain service or are industry all-rounders, PGA Professionals can easily be identified in categories of coaching, retail, events and advice.

General Manager of the PGA Membership and Education Department, Geoff Stewart is excited by the development and what it represents both for PGA Professionals and the broader industry.

“PGA Professionals are our accredited experts in golf,” he said. “That is a very broad term, and their skill set expands well beyond coaching on the lesson tee, to every area of the golf industry.

“It is crucial that this is recognised on our national database. Equally, for golfers, it means they can have the confidence that they are seeing the right person for whatever their game needs.”

Each of the four specialist categories is broken down into a further four options, so golfers can have greater clarity when choosing to visit a PGA Professional.

The new options on Find a PGA Pro are:

Coaching

– Individual Lessons

– Clinics

– Juniors

– Adults Advice

– Getting Started

– Where to Play

– How to Play

– What you Need Retail

– Equipment

– Apparel

– Club Fitting

– Club Repair Events

– The Scramble

– PGA Pro Ams

– Corporate Days

– Club Competitions

“It is important to emphasise that through their extensive training, every PGA Professional is qualified to provide all of these services,” Stewart affirmed. “But this update gives them the flexibility to call out the areas they spend a lot of their time in their individual roles.”

There are currently more than 1,200 of Australia’s PGA Professionals on Find a PGA Pro, and each of them have the chance to continue updating their profiles to show the golfing public how they can help you.

Golfers can search via postcode to find their closest PGA Professional, with links to contact and booking information.

We invite you to find your golfing perfect match today, by visiting: https://pga.org.au/find-a-pga-pro/