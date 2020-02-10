Finalists announced for WA PGA Tournament and Pro-Am of the Year

The PGA of Australia is proud to announce the 2019 finalists for WA PGA Pro-Am of the Year and WA PGA Tournament of the Year.

Throughout 2019 the PGA, along with Western Australiaâ€™s golfing bodies, showcased the best of golf in the state through the WA swing of the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series, Ladbrokes Legends Tour and the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

PGA Professionals travelled from across the country to experience all WA has to offer while tournaments in all corners of the state continued to grow in popularity.

Among the highlights was the Nexus Risk WA Open, won by former WA local Michael Sim, and the TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship played on the red dirt of Kalgoorlie.

The Tournament of the Year finalists are:

Mack Hall TSA Cottesloe Open

Mitchell Brown Spalding Park Open

Nexus Risk Services Southwest Open

Nexus Risk WA Open

TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series and Legends Tour travelled the length of the state, from south of Perth all the way up to Broome and the Order of Merit race was hotly contested.

The Pro-Am of the Year finalists are:

Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club Pro-Am

ADH Club Car Joondalup Legends

WA Hino Pro-Am (WAGC)

The Metal West Lakelands Pro-Am

The British Sausage Ham & Bacon Co Pro-Am

All winners will be announced at the ADH Club Car Western Australia Golf Industry Gala Dinner on 20 March 2020.

Nominations for the following 2019 PGA Awards are still open:

Nominations for these awards close on 14 February.

Visit our new WA Golf Industry Awards website for all industry nominations, news and gala dinner bookings.