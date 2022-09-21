Finalists announced for Queensland Golf Industry awards - PGA of Australia

Queensland golf’s highest achievers of the past 12 months will be honoured at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night to be held at The Star – Gold Coast on Tuesday, October 25.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of Queensland and Golf Management Australia, the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements all finalists have accomplished in a period where the state has continued to see significant growth in the game of golf.

“It is wonderful to see that those individuals, golf facilities, programs and events that have assisted the game to continue its strong momentum can be recognised on our night of nights,” said PGA State Manager, Broc Greenhalgh.

“Our list of award finalists this year are a great representation of the high standards our state has come to expect in servicing our sport.”

Golf Australia State Manager, Luke Bates, explained how the evening is an opportunity to celebrate those making an impact from all corners of the industry.

“Traditional facilities servicing thousands of golfers play an integral role in the growth of golf but through the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night we are also able to recognise the smaller facilities and less well-known individuals around the state,” said Bates.

The evening is truly an industry-wide event and as Golf Management Australia (QLD) President Aaron Muirhead explained, it’s an opportunity to recognise the efforts of those behind the scenes.

“The past 12 months have been challenging for many golf administrators, boards and golf club employees with government restrictions, busy courses as well as adverse weather adding to the pressures,” said Muirhead.

“The Awards Night allows us to celebrate those who have gone over and above to keep our facilities operating effectively, an opportunity that we look forward to each year.”

Golf Course Superintendent Association (QLD) President Paul McLean has also highlighted that the event is a wonderful way to bring the industry together.

“Our golf clubs reflect on achievements separately though to celebrate successes as an industry alongside peers and partners shows our sport’s positive culture we are so very proud of,” said McLean.

To book your tickets or for further details about the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au or alternatively contact the PGA (QLD/NT) office on 07 5657 6100 or via e-mail on [email protected].

2022 finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order)

Golf Club of the Year

Burleigh Golf Club

Nudgee Golf Club

Redcliffe Golf Club

Redland Bay Golf Club

The Brisbane Golf Club

Toowoomba Golf Club

Woodford Golf Club

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members)

Biloela Golf Club

Goondiwindi Golf Club

Kilcoy Golf Club

Maleny Golf Club

Pioneer Valley Golf Club

Golf Supplier of the Year

Acushnet Golf Australia

adidas

Asahi Lifestyle Beverages (Schweppes)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Connelly Project Resources (CPR Group)

Golf Cars Australia (Club Car)

MiClub Services

Red Tape Busters

Toro Australia

Junior Program of the Year (MyGolf Centres of the Month – QLD)

Atherton Golf Club

Brisbane Golf Club

Brookwater Golf Club

Cairns Golf Club

Carbrook Golf Club

Charters Towers Golf Club

City Golf Club

Half Moon Bay Golf Club

Keperra Country Golf Club

Kingaroy Golf Club

Maroochy River Golf Club

Townsville Golf Club

Virginia Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year

Reg Geritz (Mystic Sands Golf Club)

Bruce Graham (Maroochy River Golf Club)

Rob Hewitt (Pine Rivers Golf Club)

Simon Putral (Ashgrove Golf Club)

Chris Russell (Carbrook Golf Club)

John Walton (Oxley Golf Club)

Coach of the Year (Game Development)

John Collins (Brookwater Golf Club)

Glenn Domigan (Victoria Park Golf Complex)

Asha Hargreaves (Brisbane Golf Club)

Scott Mansfield (Townsville Golf Club)

Marcus McPherson (Maroochy River Golf Club)

Ellesha Michie (Gunabul Homestead Par 3 Golf Course)

Distinguished Manager Award

Mitch Bligh (Townsville Golf Club)

Nicky Kruger (Goondiwindi Golf & Country Club)

Darren Richards (Nudgee Golf Club)

Scott Wagstaff (Carbrook Golf Club)

Peter Constance (City Golf Club)

Gavin Lawrence (Keperra Country Golf Club)

Coach of the Year (High Performance)

Grant Field (Pelican Waters Golf Club)

Ji McBryde (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club)

Richard Woodhouse (KDV Sport)

Club Professional of the Year

Chris Adnams (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Brenton Fowler (Toowoomba Golf Club)

Joe Janison (Brisbane Golf Club)

Jared Love (Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club)

Anthony Newey (Victoria Park Golf Complex)

Peter Zealley (Keperra Country Golf Club)

Management Professional of the Year

Luke Altschwager (Parkwood Village)

Stephen Hutchison (Twin Waters Golf Club)

Nicole James (Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club)

Darren Richards (Nudgee Golf Club)

Scott Wagstaff (Carbrook Golf Club)

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year

Sue Charles (Byron Bay Golf Club)

Michael Dash (Keperra Country Golf Club)

Darren Hurrell (Riverlakes Golf Club)

Megan Jeffree (Mystic Sands Golf Club)

Hannah Mason (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Andy Sunley (Gailes Golf Club)

Golf Club Board Member of the Year

Geoff Eales (Townsville Golf Club)

Danny McLoughlin (Townsville Golf Club)

Greg Warden (Goondiwindi Golf Club)

David Young (Nudgee Golf Club)

Tournament of the Year

Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic (Hervey Bay GC)

PNG Senior Open

Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am

QLD Senior PGA Championship (Maroochy River Golf Club)

Sunshine Coast Masters (Twin Waters Golf Club)

Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu & Merlo Coffee Virginia Pro-Am

Superintendents Achievement Award

Dion Cope (Redland Bay Golf Club)

Peter Fraser (Hervey Bay Golf Club)

Mick Kelly (Toowoomba Golf Club)

Kelvin Nicholson (Palmer Coolum)

Brett Thomson (Carbrook Golf Club)

Metropolitan Tournament of the Year

Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am

Signature Golf Tours Gold Coast Teams Challenge

Maroochy River Pro-Am

Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am

Southport Pro-Am

Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu & Merlo Coffee Virginia Pro-Am

Golf Course Assistant Superintendent Recognition Award

Craig Chatillon (Maroochy River Golf Club)

Matt Kelly (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Trevor Ridge (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club)

Regional Tournament of the Year

Moranbah Mini Earthmovers Pro-Am

Coca Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am

Carlton & United Breweries Ocean Shores Pro-Am

Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am

Oaky Creek Coal Tieri Pro-Am

PGA Legends Tournament of the Year

Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic (Hervey Bay GC)

Noosa Legends Pro-Am

PNG Senior Open

QLD Senior PGA Championship (Maroochy River Golf Club)

Townsville Brothers Leagues Club Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am

Sunshine Coast Masters (Twin Waters Golf Club)

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year

Daniel Fulcher (Maroochy River Golf Club)

Zac Naismith (Goondiwindi Golf Club)

Additional awards presented at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include: