Finalists announced for Queensland Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

Driving ranges, indoor simulators and mini golf facilities will be recognised for the first time when the 2024 Queensland Golf Industry Awards are staged at The Star – Gold Coast on Thursday October 10.

A record number of nominations have been received that will honour the outstanding contributions of individuals, tournaments and golf facilities over the past 12 months.

Coordinated by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of Queensland and Golf Management Australia, the Queensland Golf Industry Awards will acknowledge high-performing off-course facilities for the first time.

The finalists for Off-Course Golf Facility of the Year are Big Swing Golf Virginia, Clubhouse Golf, Fairways Golf Simulator and Bar (Mackay), Golf Central, KDV Sport and Victoria Park Golf Complex, all of whom provide new and innovative ways for people to engage in golf.

“The increase in off-course facilities and their growing popularity has been one of the most significant developments in golf in recent years,” said Queensland/NT State Manager (Membership Services) for the PGA of Australia, Broc Greenhalgh.

“We thought it only fitting that we acknowledge the contribution these facilities now make to the game and to celebrate those who are delivering exceptional service and experiences to golfers throughout Queensland.”

Other hotly contested awards include Coach of the Year in both High Performance and Game Development, Club Professional of the Year, Tournament of the Year, Golf Club of the Year, Junior Program of the Year and Superintendents Achievement Award.

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

PGA (QLD) Coach of the Year (High Performance)

Grant Field (Pelican Waters Golf Club)

Chris Gibson (Royal Queensland Golf Club)

Ji McBryde (Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club)

Ryan Mouque (Ryan Mouque Golf)

Richard Woodhouse (KDV Sport)

John Wright (Maroochy River Golf Club)

PGA (QLD) Coach of the Year (Game Development)

Asha Flynn (The Brisbane Golf Club)

Brenton Fowler (Toowoomba Golf Club)

Ryan Mouque (Ryan Mouque Golf)

Jake Newbery (KDV Sport)

Dave Simpson (Royal Queensland Golf Club)

John Wright (Maroochy River Golf Club)

PGA (QLD) Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola

Chris Adnams (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Jamie Corkill (Yamba Golf and Country Club)

Jeff Hoy (Rockhampton Golf Club)

Anthony Newey (Victoria Park Golf Complex)

Angus Porter (Carbrook Golf Club)

Jeff Reid (Mackay Golf Club)

PGA (QLD) Management Professional of the Year

Shane Tempest (Burleigh Golf Club)

John Victorsen JNR (Drummond Golf – Rockhampton)

Dale Williamson (Pelican Waters Golf Club)

PGA Tournament of the Year

Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am

Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship (Lakelands GC)

Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am

Sanctuary Cove Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott and Peter Senior

Bartons/BMD Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)

Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am

Metropolitan PGA Tournament of the Year

Panasonic Air Conditioning Burleigh Pro-Am

Reside Communities Pacific Pro-Am

Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am

Southport Pro-Am

Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am

Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am

Regional PGA Tournament of the Year

Biloela Pro-Am

PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am

Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am

Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

JET Group Tieri Pro-Am

Lexus Townsville Golf Classic

PGA Legends Tournament of the Year

Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am

Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic

Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship (Lakelands GC)

Queensland Senior PGA Championship

Sanctuary Cove Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott and Peter Senior

Bartons/BMD Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)

Assistant Superintendent Achievement Award presented by Greenway Turf Solutions

Trevor Ridge (Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club)

Andrew Lothian (Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club)

Jesse McGilvary (Palmer Colonial Golf Course)

Superintendents Achievement Award presented by Living Turf

Graeme Andrews (Tamborine Mountain Golf Club)

Luke Helm (Meadowbrook Golf Club)

Peter McNamara (Ashgrove Golf Club)

Taylor Willis (Gailes Golf Club)

Jason Lavendar (Mt Warren Park Golf Club)

Matt Hartup (Pacific Harbour Golf & Country Club)

Alec Ross (Mirage Country Club)

Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award

Mick McCombe (Maleny Golf Club)

Garry McClymont (Twin Waters Golf Club)

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year presented by Toro

Jack Wojcicki (Meadowbrook Golf Club)

Dylan Buttigieg (Windaroo Golf Club)

Ben Karsten (Links Golf and Wellbeing)

Jonathan Daffy (Cairns Golf Club)

Liam Sunley (Gailes Golf Club)

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award presented by CPR Group

Merriden Diehm (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club)

Tony Giles (Noosa Golf Club)

Teegan Negreira (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award

Mark Bentley (Gatton Golf Club)

Chris Dewar (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Jeff Lauchkan (Bribie Island Golf Club)

Geoff Moore (The Brisbane Golf Club)

Christopher Sarquis (Kingaroy Golf Club)

Dr Max Whitten AM (Maleny Golf Club)

Golf Club of the Year Award presented by MiClub

Carbrook Golf Club

Links Golf and Wellbeing

Oxley Golf Club

Pacific Golf Club

Redcliffe Golf Club

Distinguished Manager Award presented by Asahi Schweppes

Matt Bolton (Cairns Golf Club)

Norman Studt (Beenleigh RSL and Mt Warren Park Golf Club)

Bernard Wilson (Wynnum Golf Club)

Volunteer of the Year

William Bailey (Clifton Golf Club)

Ray Cook (Mackay Golf Club)

John Dalton (Kingaroy Golf Club)

Dr Penny Edwards (Maleny Golf Club)

Gary Ellis (Glasshouse Mountains Junior Golf Association)

Roman ‘Ray’ Janczuk (Gailes Golf Club)

Leanne Le Lievre (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Janet Nathanson (The Brisbane Golf Club)

Christopher Sarquis (Kingaroy Golf Club)

Ash Sturmer (The Brisbane Golf Club)

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members) presented by Inside Golf

Isis Golf Club

Kingaroy Golf Club

Sarina Golf Club

Golf Supplier of the Year Award

Asahi Schweppes

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Greenway Turf Solutions

MiClub

Red Tape Busters

The CPR Group

TrackMan

Junior Golf Program of the Year Award

Bulimba Golf Club

Cairns Golf Club

City Golf Club

KDV Sport

Keperra Country Golf Club

Maroochy River Golf Club

Meadowbrook Golf Club

Redland Bay Golf Club

The Brisbane Golf Club

Townsville Golf Club

Virginia Golf Club

Woodford Golf Club

Off-Course Golf Facility of The Year

Big Swing Golf Virginia

Clubhouse Golf

Fairways Golf Simulator and Bar (Mackay)

Golf Central

KDV Sport

Victoria Park Golf Complex

Additional awards presented at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:

• Services to Golf Award

• Superintendents Industry Recognition Award

• Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

• Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

• Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

• Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year Early bird tickets are available until September 17.

To secure your place, or for further details about the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au.