Finalists announced for Queensland Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

The state’s leading coaches and administrators, metropolitan and regional clubs, volunteers and golf club staff members will all be honoured at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Thursday October 19.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of Queensland and Golf Management Australia, the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished in a period where golf has continued to see significant growth in the state.

“We had a significant number of nominations for awards this year, each of which would be worthy winners,” said PGA State Manager Broc Greenhalgh.

“To be a finalist this year is a significant achievement and to have finalists from all over the state shows that the game is in wonderful hands both in regional and metropolitan areas, not to mention a great representation of females in the list of finalists.”

Golf Australia State Manager, Luke Bates, explained how the evening recognises and celebrates the hard work and success of individuals and facilities in Queensland, as well as the unsung heroes of our sport.

“The Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night allows us to recognise not only entire golf facilities, but also the individuals behind the scenes,” said Bates.

“Board members, administrative staff, course staff, volunteers and many others who each work tirelessly for the game of golf will all be recognised in what is Queensland golf’s night of nights.”

Given the momentum that the sport has, Golf Management Australia (QLD) President Gavin Lawrence explained, it’s an opportunity to recognise the efforts of those who have been excelling in a thriving environment.

“The past 12 months have been amazing for golf, and this is a way for us to celebrate the people who have made it all possible,” said Lawrence.

“There have been many that have excelled in their respective roles at golf facilities around the state and the list of finalists is a testament to the amazing experiences we are providing the golf public.”

Golf Course Superintendent Association (QLD) President Mark Hauff is proud to have the event showcase the collaboration in our sport.

“We are proud of being a part of an industry that can work together for the betterment of the game,” said Hauff.

“Success requires a team effort across the entire facility and by extension, the ability for all golf organisations to work together further cements our position as a leading sport.”

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

Golf Club of the Year Award presented by MiClub

Maleny Golf Club

McLeod Golf Club

Mt Coolum Golf Club

Nudgee Golf Club

Oxley Golf Club

Redcliffe Golf Club

Redland Bay Golf Club

Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club

Townsville Golf Club

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members) presented by Inside Golf

Bulimba Golf Club

Gatton Jubilee Golf Club

Kingaroy Golf Club

Isis Golf Club

Pioneer Valley Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year

Jeff Arndt – Bay Islands Golf Club

Rob Bailo – Maleny Golf Club

Gurney Clamp – Golf Central Queensland Inc

Les Dower – Bay Islands Golf Club

Kristine Sanderson – Boyne Tannum Golf Club

Bruce Smith – McLeod Country Golf Club

Brian Smith – Proserpine Golf Club

Douglas Wooffindin – Mount Morgan Golf Club

Junior Golf Program of the Year Award

Atherton Golf Club

Burleigh Golf Club

Cairns Golf Club

City Golf Club

KDV Sport

Keperra Country Golf Club

Meadowbrook Golf Club

Redland Bay Golf Club

The Brisbane Golf Club

Townsville Golf Club

Virginia Golf Club

Windaroo Lakes Golf Club

PGA Queensland Coach of the Year – High Performance

Lee Eagleton – The Brisbane Golf Club

Grant Field – Pelican Waters Golf Club

Ji McBryde – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club

Richard Woodhouse – KDV Sport

John Wright – Maroochy River Golf Club

PGA Queensland Coach of the Year – Game Development

Janine Barney – Windaroo Lakes Golf Club

Glenn Domigan – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Asha Hargreaves – The Brisbane Golf Club

Jake Newbery – KDV Sport

Darren Weatherall – Victoria Park Golf Complex

John Wright – Maroochy River Golf Club

PGA Queensland Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola

Chris Adnams – Redcliffe Golf Club

Jamie Corkill – Yamba Golf and Country Club

Chris Graham – Ocean Shores Country Club

Brett Maxwell – Virginia Golf Club

Angus Porter – Carbrook Golf Club

Channon Ryan – Oxley Golf Club

PGA Queensland Management Professional of the Year

Ben Fletcher – Pacific Golf Club

James King – Oxley Golf Club

Adrian Lawson – Golf 24

Jonathan O’Sullivan – Marsden Golf Driving Range

Darren Richards – Nudgee Golf Club

Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf Club

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award presented by CPR Group

Graeme Andrews – Mt Tamborine Golf Club

Tracey Connors – McLeod Country Golf Club

Kylee Fowler – Sarina Golf Club

Ryan Gailey – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country

Teegan Negreira – Redcliffe Golf Club

Charles Vos – Southport Golf Club

Sue Walker – Twin Waters Golf Club

Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award

Peter Evans – Burleigh Golf Club

Paul Rigby – Nudgee Golf Club

Max Whitten – Maleny Golf Club

Distinguished Manager Award presented by Asahi Schweppes

Adrian Lawson – Golf 24 Australia

Aaron Muirhead – Oxley Golf Club

Jonathan O’Sullivan – Marsden Golf Driving Range

Darren Richards – Nudgee Golf Club

Chris Richards – Tropics Golf Club

Amber Williams – Pacific Golf Club

Metropolitan PGA Tournament of the Year

The Brisbane Pro-Am

Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am

Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am

Southport Pro-Am

Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am

Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am

PGA Regional PGA Tournament of the Year

McGrath Estate Agents Ballina Pro-Am

Dougherty Property Grafton Pro-Am

Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am

PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am

Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

Tieri Pro-Am

PGA Legends Tournament of the Year

Living Choice Legends Tour Championship (Headland GC)

PNG Senior Open (Lae Golf Club)

Queensland Senior PGA Championship (Maroochy River GC)

Sunshine Coast Masters (Twin Waters GC)

Town of 1770 Legends Pro-Am

Bartons/BMD Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)

PGA Tournament of the Year presented by Oxygn

The Brisbane Pro-Am

Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)

PNG Senior Open (Lae Golf Club)

Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am

Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

Tieri Pro-Am

Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am

Golf Course Assistant Superintendents Recognition Award

Isabelle Hogarth – North Pine Golf Club

Angus Linnell – Palmer Gold Coast Golf Course

Scott McComas – Nudgee Golf Club

Jesse McGilvray – Palmer Colonial Golf Course

Superintendents Achievement Award presented by Living Turf

Graeme Andrews – Tamborine Mountain Golf Club

Glenn Beauclerc – Oxley Golf Club

Dion Cope – Redland Bay Golf Club

Peter Culross – Nudgee Golf Club

David Mason – Brisbane Golf Club

Todd McNamee – Mt Coolum Golf Club

Paul McLean – Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club

Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award presented by Greenway Turf Solutions

Glenn Beauclerc – Oxley Golf Club

Peter Culross – Nudgee Golf Club

Ben Grylewicz – Indooroopilly Golf Club

Superintendents Industry Recognition Award presented by RDO Equipment

Paul Bevan – Greenway Turf Solutions

Darryl Edwards – Burleigh Golf Club

Dave Morrison – Racing Queensland

Golf Supplier of the Year Award

Acushnet Golf Australia

Asahi Schweppes

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CPR Group

First Choice Services

MiClub

RDO Equipment (John Deere)

Red Tape Busters

Toro Australia

Trackman

Additional awards presented at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:

Services to Golf Award

Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Early bird tickets are available until September 29 and therefore to secure your place or for further details about the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au or alternatively contact the PGA (QLD/NT) Office on 07 5657 6100 or via email on [email protected].