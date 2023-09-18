Finalists announced for Queensland Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

The state’s leading coaches and administrators, metropolitan and regional clubs, volunteers and golf club staff members will all be honoured at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Thursday October 19.
Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of Queensland and Golf Management Australia, the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished in a period where golf has continued to see significant growth in the state.
“We had a significant number of nominations for awards this year, each of which would be worthy winners,” said PGA State Manager Broc Greenhalgh.
“To be a finalist this year is a significant achievement and to have finalists from all over the state shows that the game is in wonderful hands both in regional and metropolitan areas, not to mention a great representation of females in the list of finalists.”
Golf Australia State Manager, Luke Bates, explained how the evening recognises and celebrates the hard work and success of individuals and facilities in Queensland, as well as the unsung heroes of our sport.
“The Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night allows us to recognise not only entire golf facilities, but also the individuals behind the scenes,” said Bates.
“Board members, administrative staff, course staff, volunteers and many others who each work tirelessly for the game of golf will all be recognised in what is Queensland golf’s night of nights.”
Given the momentum that the sport has, Golf Management Australia (QLD) President Gavin Lawrence explained, it’s an opportunity to recognise the efforts of those who have been excelling in a thriving environment.
“The past 12 months have been amazing for golf, and this is a way for us to celebrate the people who have made it all possible,” said Lawrence.
“There have been many that have excelled in their respective roles at golf facilities around the state and the list of finalists is a testament to the amazing experiences we are providing the golf public.”
Golf Course Superintendent Association (QLD) President Mark Hauff is proud to have the event showcase the collaboration in our sport.
“We are proud of being a part of an industry that can work together for the betterment of the game,” said Hauff.
“Success requires a team effort across the entire facility and by extension, the ability for all golf organisations to work together further cements our position as a leading sport.”
The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:
Golf Club of the Year Award presented by MiClub
Maleny Golf Club
McLeod Golf Club
Mt Coolum Golf Club
Nudgee Golf Club
Oxley Golf Club
Redcliffe Golf Club
Redland Bay Golf Club
Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club
Townsville Golf Club
Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members) presented by Inside Golf
Bulimba Golf Club
Gatton Jubilee Golf Club
Kingaroy Golf Club
Isis Golf Club
Pioneer Valley Golf Club
Volunteer of the Year
Jeff Arndt – Bay Islands Golf Club
Rob Bailo – Maleny Golf Club
Gurney Clamp – Golf Central Queensland Inc
Les Dower – Bay Islands Golf Club
Kristine Sanderson – Boyne Tannum Golf Club
Bruce Smith – McLeod Country Golf Club
Brian Smith – Proserpine Golf Club
Douglas Wooffindin – Mount Morgan Golf Club
Junior Golf Program of the Year Award
Atherton Golf Club
Burleigh Golf Club
Cairns Golf Club
City Golf Club
KDV Sport
Keperra Country Golf Club
Meadowbrook Golf Club
Redland Bay Golf Club
The Brisbane Golf Club
Townsville Golf Club
Virginia Golf Club
Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
PGA Queensland Coach of the Year – High Performance
Lee Eagleton – The Brisbane Golf Club
Grant Field – Pelican Waters Golf Club
Ji McBryde – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club
Richard Woodhouse – KDV Sport
John Wright – Maroochy River Golf Club
PGA Queensland Coach of the Year – Game Development
Janine Barney – Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
Glenn Domigan – Victoria Park Golf Complex
Asha Hargreaves – The Brisbane Golf Club
Jake Newbery – KDV Sport
Darren Weatherall – Victoria Park Golf Complex
John Wright – Maroochy River Golf Club
PGA Queensland Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola
Chris Adnams – Redcliffe Golf Club
Jamie Corkill – Yamba Golf and Country Club
Chris Graham – Ocean Shores Country Club
Brett Maxwell – Virginia Golf Club
Angus Porter – Carbrook Golf Club
Channon Ryan – Oxley Golf Club
PGA Queensland Management Professional of the Year
Ben Fletcher – Pacific Golf Club
James King – Oxley Golf Club
Adrian Lawson – Golf 24
Jonathan O’Sullivan – Marsden Golf Driving Range
Darren Richards – Nudgee Golf Club
Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf Club
Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award presented by CPR Group
Graeme Andrews – Mt Tamborine Golf Club
Tracey Connors – McLeod Country Golf Club
Kylee Fowler – Sarina Golf Club
Ryan Gailey – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country
Teegan Negreira – Redcliffe Golf Club
Charles Vos – Southport Golf Club
Sue Walker – Twin Waters Golf Club
Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award
Peter Evans – Burleigh Golf Club
Paul Rigby – Nudgee Golf Club
Max Whitten – Maleny Golf Club
Distinguished Manager Award presented by Asahi Schweppes
Adrian Lawson – Golf 24 Australia
Aaron Muirhead – Oxley Golf Club
Jonathan O’Sullivan – Marsden Golf Driving Range
Darren Richards – Nudgee Golf Club
Chris Richards – Tropics Golf Club
Amber Williams – Pacific Golf Club
Metropolitan PGA Tournament of the Year
The Brisbane Pro-Am
Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am
Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am
Southport Pro-Am
Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am
Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am
PGA Regional PGA Tournament of the Year
McGrath Estate Agents Ballina Pro-Am
Dougherty Property Grafton Pro-Am
Roy Powell Security Pioneer Valley Pro-Am
PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am
Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am
Tieri Pro-Am
PGA Legends Tournament of the Year
Living Choice Legends Tour Championship (Headland GC)
PNG Senior Open (Lae Golf Club)
Queensland Senior PGA Championship (Maroochy River GC)
Sunshine Coast Masters (Twin Waters GC)
Town of 1770 Legends Pro-Am
Bartons/BMD Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)
PGA Tournament of the Year presented by Oxygn
The Brisbane Pro-Am
Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)
PNG Senior Open (Lae Golf Club)
Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am
Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am
Tieri Pro-Am
Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am
Golf Course Assistant Superintendents Recognition Award
Isabelle Hogarth – North Pine Golf Club
Angus Linnell – Palmer Gold Coast Golf Course
Scott McComas – Nudgee Golf Club
Jesse McGilvray – Palmer Colonial Golf Course
Superintendents Achievement Award presented by Living Turf
Graeme Andrews – Tamborine Mountain Golf Club
Glenn Beauclerc – Oxley Golf Club
Dion Cope – Redland Bay Golf Club
Peter Culross – Nudgee Golf Club
David Mason – Brisbane Golf Club
Todd McNamee – Mt Coolum Golf Club
Paul McLean – Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club
Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award presented by Greenway Turf Solutions
Glenn Beauclerc – Oxley Golf Club
Peter Culross – Nudgee Golf Club
Ben Grylewicz – Indooroopilly Golf Club
Superintendents Industry Recognition Award presented by RDO Equipment
Paul Bevan – Greenway Turf Solutions
Darryl Edwards – Burleigh Golf Club
Dave Morrison – Racing Queensland
Golf Supplier of the Year Award
Acushnet Golf Australia
Asahi Schweppes
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
CPR Group
First Choice Services
MiClub
RDO Equipment (John Deere)
Red Tape Busters
Toro Australia
Trackman
Additional awards presented at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night that don’t attract finalists include:
Early bird tickets are available until September 29 and therefore to secure your place or for further details about the Queensland Golf Industry Awards Night, please visit www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au or alternatively contact the PGA (QLD/NT) Office on 07 5657 6100 or via email on [email protected].