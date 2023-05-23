Ferguson, Strange share spoils at Wembley Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Four birdies and an eagle in a six-hole stretch has propelled Ben Ferguson to a share of victory at the German MotorWerks Wembley Golf Course Pro-Am.

A quality field of 60 professionals laden with DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia winners took full advantage of the ideal scoring conditions, 41 players finishing level par or better at Wembley’s Old Course.

Ferguson and Scott Strange finished tied at the top with rounds of 7-under 65 but it took something special from Ferguson to do it.

Starting from the 11th hole with back-to-back birdies, Ferguson took a small step back with a bogey at 13.

That dropped shot would soon be forgotten, however, as he made eagle at the par-5 17th hole and then four straight birdies after making the turn.

Bogeys at six and eight dropped Ferguson down the leaderboard but only momentarily, closing out his round with birdies at nine and 10 to match Strange at 7-under.

It was a far less stressful round for Strange, the three-time DP World Tour winner going bogey free to also earn a share of first place.

Just one stroke back in a tie for third at 6-under 66 were Braden Becker and Marcus Fraser with

Michael Sim and Brody Martin rounding out the top five with rounds of 5-under 67.

The Wembley Pro-Am signified the end of their WA tour for a number interstate professionals, many praising the quality of golf courses on the WA swing. Combined with the incredible run of weather over the first week of the circuit, it was a great advertisement for elite professional golf in WA.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series’ final event in the Perth metropolitan area will be the Opal Healthcare Sun City Pro-Am on Friday.

For those wanting to get a glimpse of alternate-shot professional golf, the WA PGA Foursomes Championship will take place at Nedlands Golf Club from midday Thursday.

Final scores and prize money