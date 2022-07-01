Ferguson, Carter take top honours at First Stage Q-School - PGA of Australia

West Australian Ben Ferguson and South Australian Jak Carter have finished on top as 29 players advanced at the First Stage of Qualifying School for the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

Ferguson and Carter finished four-under par across the 54 holes at a chilly and blustery Open Course at Moonah Links on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

The West Australian saved his best for last shooting a final round 67 that included a breathtaking back nine blitz where he went on a birdie-birdie-eagle-par-birdie run to finish off the week.

First year PGA Associate Carter – this year is the first time PGA Associates have been allowed to enter Q-School -produced a similarly stunning effort when he hit every green in regulation in his second round 69, but the round of the week belonged to New South Wales’ Benjamin Clementson with his 66 on Thursday that included five birdies and an eagle.

Five nationalities are represented among the 29 golfers who have advanced – 23 Australians, three New Zealanders, one Laotian, one Viet and one Czech.

There are 25 players exempt from the first stage awaiting them in next week’s Final Stage, which will again be played at Moonah Links, as this year’s Q-School is one of the most hotly contested due to many of the playing categories carrying over from the previous season as a result of the pandemic.

The return of the Australian Open and the New Zealand Open to the tour schedule, along with the co-sanctioning with the DP World Tour of both the Australian Open and the Australian PGA Championship, make the cards for the upcoming summer of golf even more desirable.

The leading 15 players and those tied for 15th position at next week’s Final Stage will be eligible to become Full Members (Tournament) of the PGA of Australia for the following year and will be placed in a Tournament Exemption Category.

The 29 players to advance to the Final Stage:

Ben Ferguson

Jak Carter

Benjamin Clementson

Thammasack Bouahom

Tyler Hodge

DJ Loypur

Mark Hutson

Kit Bittle

Daniel Gill (a)

Corey Lamb

Darcy Brereton

Anthony Truong

Frantisek Jan Pavek (a)

Kieren Jones

Thomas Johnston

TJ King

Zachary Maxwell

Bradley Hallam (a)

Konrad Ciupek (a)

Ryan Peake

Blake Proverbs

Andrew Campbell

Harrison Gilbert

Lachlan Barker (a)

Liam Georgiadis

James Mee (a)

Andrew Richards

Antonio Murdaca

Jake Hughes (a)

