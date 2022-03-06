Felton wins rain-reduced TPS Sydney in playoff - PGA of Australia

West Australian Jarryd Felton has claimed a dramatic TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club in a playoff after the final round was forced to be abandoned due to rain.

With an earlier suspension of play that lasted one hour and five minutes, the leading groups had completed only three holes of their final round when play was suspended again at 3pm.

Felton and Brendan Jones were the overnight leaders at 15-under and were one-over and three-over on their rounds respectively when the final round was abandoned.

The abandonment meant that the scores reverted to the 54-hole leaderboard and a playoff between Jones and Felton on Bonnie Doon’s 18th hole.

Desite being slightly out of position from the tee, Felton drained his putt from 15 feet and then watched on as Jones’s attempt slid by the hole.

Newcastle’s Jake Riley was declared the winner of the TPS Junior Players Series on the back of his round of five-under 66 on Saturday.

More to come