Felton retains share of lead at DP World Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Western Australian Jarryd Felton has continued to push his cause for a full DP World Tour card with a second-round 70 that kept him in the lead in the second stage of qualifying school in Spain.

Felton’s opening 64 put him in the outright lead at Canela Links in Girona, and he is still in a tie for first at eight-under par through two rounds.

In Almeria, Hayden Hopewell’s second-round 71 saw him drop back to tied-ninth in his second-stage qualifying.

Victorian Kyle Michel (67-68) is up to tied-fifth at Las Colinas.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tom Murray and 🇦🇺 Jarryd Felton tied at the top in Emporda#DPWTQSchool — DP World Tour Q-School (@DPWTQSchool) November 4, 2022

Nineteen Australians are contesting four tournaments across Spain, all with the hope of playing their way into the 156-man field for Final Stage starting November 11.

Meanwhile at the Asian Tour’s International Series in Morocco, Queenslander Scott Hend has moved into contention with a second-round 69. Hend is tied-third, three shots from the lead while Victorian Todd Sinnott is also inside the top 10 at the halfway point.

How it stands at the halfway stage of the 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗼 ⛳ 🇲🇦#InternationalSeriesMorocco #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/czGFP5N0Sr — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) November 4, 2022

Brendan Jones (seven-under) is in position at the Japan Tour’s Mynavi ABC Championship through two rounds, in a tie for eighth just four shots from the lead.

On the Champions Tour in the United States, Queenslander Rod Pampling’s opening 68 put him within a shot of the lead in the TimberTech Championship in Florida.