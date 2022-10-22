‘Fearless’ Davis to keep the foot down at CJ Cup - PGA of Australia

Sydney’s Cam Davis has promised to keep the foot to the floor as he chases a second PGA TOUR title in his final event before returning home to Australia.

A confirmed starter at both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open from next month, Davis returned a second consecutive round of five-under 66 at The CJ Cup in South Carolina to be the clubhouse leader at 10-under.

By day’s end he was one stroke back of former world No.1 Jon Rahm (62) and American Kurt Kitayama (65) at Congaree Golf Club and with no sign of muting his aggressive intent.

Continuing to ride the momentum of his breakout Presidents Cup debut, Davis roared home with four birdies in the space of five holes on the back nine, content that he is making the most of the scoring opportunities on offer.

“You can play more conservatively if you’ve got a big lead or anything like that but there’s so many good guys out here that can get it going,” said Davis.

“You’re never safe with a lead. So you’ve just got to keep on churning out birdies, got to keep playing well, got to keep playing fearlessly.

“I’ve done a good job of that so far, would like to keep that going.

“I feel that’s really the only way to win out here. If you do get on a good run, you’ve got to keep that run going for 72 holes.”

Leader in the clubhouse 👏



Back-to-back 66s for @CamDavisGolf give him the solo lead @CJCupSC. pic.twitter.com/2gfBt1KmyS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 21, 2022

The only other Australian in the field, Jason Day made his lone bogey at the final hole for a round of two-under 69, tied for 23rd heading into the final two rounds.

Another summer drawcard who knows only one way to play is Kiwi Ryan Fox.

Currently ranked No.23 in the world, Fox is again in contention on the DP World Tour, outright second through two rounds of the Mallorca Golf Open in Spain.

One stroke behind Englishman Dale Whitnell (63) who leads at 11-under, Fox began his second round with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th holes before picking up another shot at the 17th to turn in 33.

After starting his back nine with two successive birdies, Fox holed his approach into the par-4 third from 100 metres for a stunning eagle before closing out with six straight pars and a round of 64.

Fox is flying high on the DP World Tour Rankings in Partnership with Rolex, sitting third in the standings ahead of this event.

Slam dunk eagle from @ryanfoxgolfer 🏀



He signs for a second round 64 and is one off the lead.#MallorcaGolfOpen pic.twitter.com/4ntjqCONbU — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 21, 2022

“I had a great number, I had 100 metres on the nose, a little bit downwind,” Fox said of his hole-out eagle.

“The ball’s going a long way this week so it was just a full lob wedge and obviously it looked pretty good.

“I didn’t see it go in – it was sort of hidden by that bunker – but I knew it was going to be pretty good in the air and it got a nice little cheer behind the green, which was nice.

“It was a nice little bonus on the scorecard there. I think it’s the second shot I’ve holed this year so it was nice to get one.”

Scott Hend and Maverick Antcliff both advanced to the weekend and will start the third round at three-under and one-under respectively.

West Australian Hannah Green has moved into contention at the LPGA Tour event in Korea following a wild finish to her second round.

Green had two birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in her final five holes at the BMW Championship, her round of five-under 67 moving her up to seventh spot and five strokes off the lead held by Andrea Lee.

Adam Scott leads the Aussie charge at the Japan Open but is nine strokes off the lead early in Round 3 and Rod Pampling is tied for 15th after the opening round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, closing out his round of 69 with an eagle at the par-5 18th.