Fans declare their final four of Australia’s greatest golfers

Two stunning upsets have delivered some unexpected semi-finalists as the search for Australia’s Greatest Golfer nears its climax.

Almost 2,500 votes were cast by fans on the PGA Tour of Australasia Facebook page during the quarter-finals where Peter Thomson and Karrie Webb were both sensationally bounced out by Kel Nagle and Adam Scott respectively.

The 1960 Open Championship winner, Nagle attracted 54 per cent of the fan vote against Thomson while Scott’s margin of victory was even tighter, advancing to the semi-finals with 53 per cent of the votes cast.

Two-time British Open champion Greg Norman moved past Marc Leishman in convincing fashion while Ian Baker-Finch also registered a comfortable win over Steve Elkington with 63 per cent of the votes in their quarter-final clash.

The first of the semi-finals will see Nagle and Scott go head-to-head with Queenslanders Norman and Baker-Finch to fight for a place in the final in the second semi-final.

To lodge your vote log on to the PGA Tour of Australasia Facebook page from Monday and nominate who you believe should qualify for the final of Australia’s Greatest Golfer.

Semi-Final 1

Kel Nagle v Adam Scott

Semi-Final 2

Greg Norman v Ian Baker-Finch