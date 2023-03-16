Eynesbury's 2023 Masters Pro-Am to suit golf fanatics to a tee - PGA of Australia

The Eynesbury Masters Pro-Am is returning from 24 to 26 March as a tournament like no other, with sporting celebrities and 50 of the best male and female golf professionals in Australia taking part.

Spectators can come and see their favourite golfers chase the $50,000 in prize money on offer, with players even giving tips to the amateurs during the tournament.

General Manager of Eynesbury Quarter Brad Alton says the tournament will include an impressive field of top golf pros, amateur players as well as big names from other sporting codes.

“We’re so excited to welcome last year’s winner, Braden Becker (pictured), who had a breakout year in 2022. He’ll also be joined by Aussie great Nick O’Hern, who beat Tiger Woods not just once, but twice in match-play.” Brad said.

“Out on the green on the first day, you’ll see them playing with Ciaron Maher and David Eustace from Ciaron Maher Racing, one of the tournament’s major sponsors.

“On the second day, spectators can come and watch as the pros are teamed up with amateurs. Then on the third day, they can watch professional players competing alone in the final round as they chase a prize purse of $50,000. All made possible by our Major Sponsors, Tasman Logistics and Ciaron Maher Racing.

“This is a great opportunity for players and spectators to experience a top event at Eynesbury’s 18-hole championship golf course, designed by the legendary Graham Marsh.”

Spectators can also enjoy off-field entertainment, with free kids’ clinics, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and a marquee and bar on the back of the 18th green.

“The event is a great day out for every golf pro, amateur and spectator who takes part,” said Brad.

When: Friday 24 March – Sunday 26 March

What: A three-day pro-am golfing event, with each professional paired with three or four amateurs.

Where: Eynesbury Golf Course, 487 Eynesbury Road, Eynesbury VIC 3338

Who: Amateurs, professionals, corporate groups and spectators.

More: Entry fees apply for participants, while spectators can watch the play for free on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit eynesburygolf.com.au/eynesbury-pro-am/

