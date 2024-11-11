Excellence recognised at the 2024 NSW Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

Golf NSW and Jack Newton Junior Golf, alongside industry partners Golf Management Australia (GMA), the PGA of Australia (NSW) and the NSW Golf Course Superintendents Association (NSWGCSA) have celebrated an incredible year of outstanding achievements across the state.

By Kass Rogan

The 2024 NSW Golf Industry Awards took centre stage at the illustrious Crown Barangaroo last night, celebrating the outstanding contributions of individuals, clubs, and professionals over the past year.

Eighteen prestigious awards were presented, spanning playing performance, volunteer service, coaching, and club management.

Among the honourees were Ella Scaysbrook and Declan O’Donovan, who were named the 2024 Golf NSW Male and Female Players of the Year, respectively, while Massey Park and Mollymook took home top honours as the Metropolitan and Country Clubs of the Year for their exceptional impact on the sport in their respective communities.

Rising Stars: Declan O’Donovan and Ella Scaysbrook, the Golf NSW Male and Female Athletes of the Year

Declan O’Donovan from Avondale Golf Club continued his impressive trajectory, earning the Male Player of the Year award after an outstanding year, including wins in the NSW and Avondale Amateurs.

O’Donovan topped his year off by representing Australia in October in the Nomura Cup in Vietnam.

Ella Scaysbrook from the Australian Golf Club lived up to her reputation as one of Australia’s brightest golf talents by picking up several victories throughout the year, including a WPGA Tour win at Bathurst, the Rene Erichsen Salver and the Bowra & O’Dea Women’s 72-hole classic in Western Australia.

A highlight of Scaysbrook’s year was being selected for the first-ever Australian Junior team to take on the USGA in Wisconsin in June

Volunteer of the Year: Bruce McMullen Of Uralla Golf Club

Bruce McMullen has been a cornerstone of Uralla Golf Club for almost 30 years.

Elected to the Board of Directors in 2001, Bruce served for 10 years, including six as Vice Captain and two as Vice President. His passion for growing the club, mainly through youth engagement, led him to launch junior coaching clinics in 2003, a program that continues to thrive today.

Bruce’s background as a teacher and his commitment to continuous learning earned him PGA Professional coaching status. His Sunday morning clinics attract both young and old, fostering a multigenerational connection within the club. His dedication to junior development has extended beyond Uralla, as he regularly takes groups to tournaments across New South Wales, often at his own expense.

Bruce’s influence is evident in the increasing number of juniors who return to the club as adults. He has inspired young and senior golfers alike, fostering a love for the game that spans generationsand ensuring the ongoing growth and sustainability of Uralla Golf Club.

Service to Golf in NSW Award: Greg Hohnen of Killara Golf Club

Greg Hohnen’s 50-year career at Killara Golf Club is a testament to his dedication and influence. Starting as an Assistant Professional in 1973, Greg became Head Professional in 1995.

Hohnen’s mentorship has shaped the careers of many aspiring PGA professionals, with his guidance extending beyond technical skills to professional ethics and personal growth. His approachable teaching style has helped countless golfers improve their game, from beginners to seasoned players, earning him a beloved reputation at Killara.

Greg’s contributions to golf in NSW have inspired future generations and left a lasting legacy on the golfing community.

Metropolitan Club of the Year- Sponsored By Australian Super: Massey Park Golf Club

Massey Park Golf Club, known for its inclusive environment and financial performance, received the 2024 Metropolitan Club of the Year award. The club reported a significant profit increase, installed a 70kW solar system to boost sustainability, and introduced a range of successful participation programs for juniors and women.

Country Club of the Year: Mollymook Golf Club

Mollymook Golf Club secured the Country Club of the Year award for its financial and membership growth. The club also completed an $8 million renovation of its Beachside Clubhouse and set a record for rounds played.

Future is Bright: Celebrating Excellence Across All Categories

Other winners on the night included the Jack Newton Junior Golf (JNJG) Junior Club of the Year, The Rock Golf Club, which was lauded for its extensive junior development programs.

For its continued success, the PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am was named PGA NSW/ACT Tournament of the Year for 2024.

David Sommerville of Bankstown Golf Club received the NSWGCSA Superintendent of the Year Award.

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said the awards night was a resounding success and highlighted the level of excellence found in our sport across the entire State.

“These awards honour the very best of our golf community.

“We are deeply grateful for their contributions which ensure that golf in our state continues to grow, innovate, and inspire future generations.

“Each of these honourees has not only excelled individually but has also played a pivotal role in strengthening the fabric of our sport across NSW.

“The dedication displayed by not only the winners but all of the finalists sets a standard that others can aspire to, and we are fortunate to have such passionate people building the future of our great game,” Mr Fraser said.

The complete list of winners is:

Club of the Year – Metropolitan Sponsored by AustralianSuper : Massey Park Golf Club

: Massey Park Golf Club Club of the Year – Country : Mollymook Golf Club

: Mollymook Golf Club Volunteer of the Year : Bruce McMullen – Uralla Golf Club

: Bruce McMullen – Uralla Golf Club Services to Golf in NSW : Greg Hohnen – Killara Golf Club

: Greg Hohnen – Killara Golf Club Player of the Year – Amateur – Male : Declan O’Donovan (Avondale GC)

: Declan O’Donovan (Avondale GC) Player of the Year – Amateur – Female: Ella Scaysbrook (The Australian GC)

PGA NSW Awards:

PGA NSW/ACT Tournament of the Year : PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am

: PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am PGA NSW/ACT Coach of the Year – Game Development : Andrew Walkley

: Andrew Walkley PGA NSW/ACT Coach of the Year – High Performance : Ben Paterson

: Ben Paterson PGA NSW/ACT Management Professional of the Year : Robert Blain

: Robert Blain PGA NSW/ACT Club Professional of the Year: Rodney Booth

GMA NSW:

Future Leaders Scholarship – Sponsored by MiClub : Matthew Lamerton – Cumberland Golf Club

: Matthew Lamerton – Cumberland Golf Club Women’s Management Scholarship – Sponsored by MiClub: Victoria Trilikis – New South Wales Golf Club

NSWGCSA:

Outstanding Achievement Award Sponsored by Living Turf : Craig Bevan – Palm Beach Golf Club

: Craig Bevan – Palm Beach Golf Club Environment Award Sponsored by Environmental Golf Solutions Australia : Robert Biddle – Avondale Golf Club

: Robert Biddle – Avondale Golf Club Assistant Superintendent of the Year Sponsored by Waterwise Consulting : Chris Fiadino – Pymble Golf Club

: Chris Fiadino – Pymble Golf Club Superintendent of the Year Sponsored by Australian Turf Projects: David Sommerville – Bankstown Golf Club

JNJG:

Junior Club of the Year: The Rock Golf Club

