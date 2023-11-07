Excellence Honoured at NSW Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

Eighteen outstanding individuals and organisations were honoured at the 2023 NSW Golf Industry Awards at The Crown Barangaroo overnight.

Golf NSW, Jack Newton Junior Golf (JNJG), the NSW Golf Course Superintendents Association, Golf Management Australia – NSW, and the PGA of Australia – NSW/ ACT Division celebrated the finest contributions to the sport over the past 12 months.

Two of the State’s foremost prospects, Cameron Davis and Grace Kim, are the 2023 Golf NSW Male and Female Players of the Year.

Kim, a member of Avondale Golf Club, secured her first win on the LPGA Tour with a breakout performance in the Lotte Championship at the Hoakalei Country Club in Oahu, Hawaii, to claim Female Player of the Year.

Impressive finishes in the Women’s PGA Championship (13th) and the Women’s US Open (14th) saw the 22-year-old from Greenacre climb to a career-high 55th place on the Rolex Rankings.

US-based Cameron Davis claimed the Male Player of the Year award for his impressive run, which began with his appearance in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

The former Roseville local and an ambassador for Monash Country Club also made the finals of the US PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs this year.

Jim Byrnes received the Golf NSW Volunteer of the Year Award. As a team manager, organiser and benefactor, Mr Byrnes has been a stalwart of the St. Michael’s Golf Club’s representative scene for many years. A one-time director of the Little Bay Club, Mr Byrnes also readily volunteered time to support national events at the Club, including this year’s Australian Amateur and the Interstate Teams Championship.



The Services to Golf in NSW was awarded to retiring Golf NSW Board Member and universally respected Rules Official, Mr Frank Gal. The award honours his tireless contribution to the sport as an administrator and untiring dedication to the game as a rules official at events ranging from junior competitions and interclub Pennant to State and National Championships.

The complete list of 2023 NSW Golf Industry Award Winners are:

Golf NSW

Club of the Year – Metropolitan, presented by Nano Bubble Technology: Long Reef Golf Club

Club of the Year – Country, presented by Australian Super: Charlestown Golf Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year: Jim Byrnes

Player of the Year – Male: Cameron Davis

Player of the Year – Female: Grace Kim

Services to Golf in NSW: Frank Gal

Jack Newton Junior Golf

Junior Club Of the Year: Club Catalina Country Club.

PGA NSW

PGA NSW/ACT Tournament of the Year: Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am.

PGA NSW/ACT Coach of the Year – Game Development: Jason Laws (Jason Laws Golf Academy).

PGA NSW/ACT Coach of the Year – High Performance: Khan Pullen (Golf NSW).

PGA NSW/ACT Management Professional of the Year: Ben Russell (Long Reef Golf Club).

PGA NSW/ACT Club Professional of the Year: David Northey (Concord Golf Club).

GMA NSW

Future Leaders Scholarship: Geoff Black (Elanora Country Club).

Women’s Management Scholarship: Karah Chapman (Oatlands Golf Club).

Manager of the Year, Supported by MiClub: Andrew Laplain (Cumberland Country Golf Club).

Fellowship of GMA NSW Recipients: Kieran Semple (The Coast Golf Club) and Cathy Neagle (Elanora Country Club).

NSWGCSA

Outstanding Achievement Award, Sponsored by Living Turf: Dean Hopper (Lakeside Camden).

Assistant Superintendent of the Year, Sponsored by Waterwise Consulting: Charlie Bolte (Cromer Golf Club).

Superintendent of the Year, Sponsored by Australian Turf Projects: Malcolm Harris (Northbridge Golf Club).