Evergreen Senior claims Blitz title

Queensland golfer Peter Senior has claimed his second title at Glenelg, 41 years after his breakthrough victory as a professional in the South Australian Open.

The 60-year old used his experience and deep well of skills to conquer Victorian Ruben Lal, 32 years his junior, in a playoff for the Golf Blitz crown.

Twice Senior, pulling his own clubs, had to survive the cutthroat closest the pin shootout to even qualify for the four-man final in the unique competition.

But he then put his deft touch on display against his far younger opponents.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Senior said.

“It is always good to win, no matter what it is.

“I fly under the radar because no one expects me to win.

“I didn’t feel any pressure in the final, it was just a short shot into the green.

“It would have been different if it had been a five or six iron into the green, but a sand iron I can handle.

“I’ve played two of these Blitz tournaments now and enjoyed every moment.”

NSW player Aaron Townsend failed to progress beyond the second round, but pocketed $12,000 as the leading money earner in the three tournaments.

Jordan Zunic and Brett Rankin set the pace in the opening nine-hole round at five under par. West Australian star Hannah Green, a major winner last season, was untroubled in moving into the next round with two under.

However, she narrowly missed a putt on the sixth and final hole in the second round to be knocked out of the title race.

Zunic also wasted his first round, ending his day with three over in the second round.

Lal led the scoring in the three-hole third round with two under, two shots clear of his nearest rival, to confirm his spot in the four-man final.

Senior, Brett Rankin and Peter Wilson then negotiated a shootout to secure a berth, only for Rankin and Wilson to be knocked out at the first trip down the playoff hole.

Forced to play the hole again, Lal’s putt slid by the cup and Senior took advantage to sink his short attempt.

“It was a pleasure to play alongside Peter,” Lal said.

“He is a legend of Australian golf and to be in the playoff with him, I’m happy with that.

“I felt the pressure, but it is all about how you handle it. And I felt I did okay.”

Young gun Zach Murray claimed the Blitz Golf title in Curlewis, while Aaron Townsend secured the crown at Hope Island.