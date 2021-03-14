Evans dominates final round to win #QldOpen

Andrew Evans has won his maiden ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia title at the 2021 Isuzu Queensland Open with a two stroke victory over Deyen Lawson, Blake Windred and Bryden Macpherson.

Evans won with rounds of 68, 70, 65 and 67 for a tournament total of 18-under par at Pelican Waters Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast.

The victory is the New South Welshman’s first on tour as a professional, following a T2 result at the UNIQLO Masters in 2015 and a T3 at the Fiji International in 2016.

The 35-year-old posted seven birdies and three bogeys in his final round for a scorecard of 5-under par.

Deyen Lawson, Blake Windred and Bryden Macpherson finished at 16-under for the tournament.

For the final Isuzu Queensland Open leaderboard visit pga.org.au.

More to come.