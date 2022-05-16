Entries open for PGA Tour of Australasia Q School - PGA of Australia

It catapulted Jed Morgan into the big time and now the next wave of tournament professionals can play their way into the summer’s biggest events starting at First Stage of Qualifying School for the upcoming ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season.

Entries are now open for First Stage of Q School which will be played at Moonah Links Resort from June 29-July 1 and will be followed by Final Stage at the Moonah Links Open Course from July 5-8.

Like Morgan last year, for many it represents the start of their journey into professional golf while others are seeking to regain status that will allow them to participate in the bumper summer of golf that lies ahead.

The return of the Australian Open to be played the week after the Australian PGA Championship will see the PGA Tour of Australasia season feature consecutive tournaments co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.

Given the growth of the Webex Players Series this past year and addition of new tournaments, Australian-based players now have a broad base of playing opportunities on home soil, and it all starts at Q School.

“The 2021/2022 season has only just concluded at the NT PGA but we are already looking ahead to an even bigger season in 2022/2023,” said PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.

“We’re expecting to see many of our overseas-based players return to play in Australia and New Zealand this summer and the base of young professionals making their way in the game also continues to grow.

“For many, that starts by earning status at Q School and as we witnessed with Jed Morgan, it is a step that can lead to exciting opportunities.

“Playing as an amateur last April, Jed finished fifth at Q School to earn full status. Nine months later he was the Australian PGA champion and now has a card to the DP World Tour as the winner of our Order of Merit.”

After a return to Q School last year Aaron Pike earned a place at the Korn Ferry Tour Final Qualifying School at the end of the year by finishing fifth on this season’s Order of Merit while Daniel Gale (10th on the final Order of Merit), David Micheluzzi (14th) and Josh Armstrong (17th) were other Q School graduates to excel this past season.

The First Stage of Q School is played over three rounds at Moonah Links and at the conclusion a set number of players will qualify and proceed to the 72-hole Final Stage taking place the following week.

There are a number of players exempt into Final Stage including those Full and Affiliate Members who finished 61st to 100th on the final 2021/22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

The leading 15 players and those tied for 15th position at Final Stage will be eligible to apply to become Full Members (Tournament) of the PGA of Australia for the following year and will be placed in a Tournament Exemption Category.

The winner of the 2022/23 Qualifying School will gain Category 10 , while those placing 2-15 will gain Category 15 and be able to participate in a strong schedule of events.

Those players who finish in positions 16-30 at the PGA Tour of Australasia Final Stage Qualifying School will be eligible to apply to become Full Members (Tournament) of the PGA of Australia, however, they will not hold an exemption category.

Entries for First Stage must be received no later than 5pm on 13 June and entries for Final Stage must be received no later than 5pm on 20 June 2022 if eligible for Final Qualifying Stage.

To enter, visit http://join.PGA.org.au/qschool